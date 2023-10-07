Swiatek ends Gauff’s 16-match winning streak to advance to China Open final

BEIJING (AP) — Second-ranked Iga Swiatek ended Coco Gauff’s 16-match winning streak as she advanced to the China Open final with a dominant 6-2, 6-3 victory over the U.S. Open champion on Saturday.

It was the 19-year-old Gauff’s first loss since the quarterfinals in Montreal, a span that included titles in Cincinnati and at Flushing Meadows.

Swiatek will meet fifth-seeded Elena Rybakina or Liudmila Samsonova, who play later Saturday, in the final.

The Polish player made just four unforced errors in the first set, keeping consistent pressure on Gauff’s serve, and made a decisive break at 3-1 to ease through the set in 40 minutes.

Swiatek maintained her vice-like grip on the match, breaking Gauff at the start of the second set to lead 2-0.

A medical timeout to have Gauff’s right shoulder assessed didn’t break Swiatek’s momentum as she closed it out to extend her head-to-head record against her rival to 8-1.

“I’m really happy with my performance,” Swiatek said. “It feels like I can play freely again, so I’m really happy. It’s been a while since I felt that way. So, I’ll remember for the rest of my career that even though tougher times may come, in your mind, you can always overcome that. And with hard work, you can achieve it.”

SHANGHAI MASTERS

Third-ranked Daniil Medvedev beat Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-3 in the second round of the Shanghai Masters on Saturday for his 60th win of the season.

In his first appearance in Shanghai since winning the title in 2019, Medvedev was ruthless as he overpowered the 98th-ranked Garin in 92 minutes, including breaking the Chilean player five times.

The second-seeded Russian will next play 26th-seeded Sebastian Korda.

Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas beat qualifier Rinky Hijikata 6-4, 6-2 and 12th-seeded Tommy Paul advanced with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Sebastian Ofner.

Other winners included 22nd-seeded Nicolas Jarry and Matteo Arnaldi.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz plays Frenchman Gregoire Barrere later Saturday, while China Open winner Jannik Sinner faces American Marcos Giron.

