Victims in deadly collapse of China middle school gym roof largely members of girl’s volleyball team

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
A man tries to extinguish a fire, near the seaside resort of Lindos, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Monday, July 24, 2023. A weeklong wildfire on the Greek resort island of Rhodes tore past defenses Monday, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires raged elsewhere in the country fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves that left scrubland and forests tinder-dry. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Greece wildfires
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Bills’ Nyheim Hines to miss 2023 season
Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Women’s World Cup
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo
World News

Victims in deadly collapse of China middle school gym roof largely members of girl’s volleyball team

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, an aerial view shows rescuers conducting search and rescue operation at the site of a roof collapsed middle school gymnasium in Qiqihar, in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Monday, July 24, 2023. More than 10 people were killed when a roof collapsed at a middle school gymnasium in China's far northeast, authorities said Monday. (Wang Song/Xinhua via AP)
1 of 3 | 

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, an aerial view shows rescuers conducting search and rescue operation at the site of a roof collapsed middle school gymnasium in Qiqihar, in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province on Monday, July 24, 2023. More than 10 people were killed when a roof collapsed at a middle school gymnasium in China’s far northeast, authorities said Monday. (Wang Song/Xinhua via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers search for trapped victims at the site of a roof collapsed middle school gymnasium in Qiqihar, in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Monday, July 24, 2023. More than 10 people were killed when a roof collapsed at a middle school gymnasium in China's far northeast, authorities said Monday. (Zhang Tao/Xinhua via AP)
2 of 3 | 

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers search for trapped victims at the site of a roof collapsed middle school gymnasium in Qiqihar, in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province on Monday, July 24, 2023. More than 10 people were killed when a roof collapsed at a middle school gymnasium in China’s far northeast, authorities said Monday. (Zhang Tao/Xinhua via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers conduct a search and rescue operation at the site of a roof collapsed middle school gymnasium in Qiqihar in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Monday, July 24, 2023. More than 10 people were killed when a roof collapsed at a middle school gymnasium in China's far northeast, authorities said Monday. (Zhang Tao/Xinhua via AP)
3 of 3 | 

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers conduct a search and rescue operation at the site of a roof collapsed middle school gymnasium in Qiqihar in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province on Monday, July 24, 2023. More than 10 people were killed when a roof collapsed at a middle school gymnasium in China’s far northeast, authorities said Monday. (Zhang Tao/Xinhua via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Prosecutors in northeastern China are pursuing criminal charges against the managers of a construction firm blamed for the collapse of the roof of a middle school gymnasium, leading to 11 deaths.

State media on Tuesday gave few details about the case and the victims, but said 19 people were inside the facility when the concrete roof came down, among them two coaches and 17 players.

Fifteen were trapped in the rubble after the Sunday afternoon collapse at the No. 34 Middle School, with the last victim only being recovered on Monday morning.

Other news
FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (5) dribbles down the court during the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Minneapolis. Timberwolves sixth man Kyle Anderson will play for China in the FIBA Basketball World Cup starting next month. Anderson and the Chinese Basketball Association on Monday, July 24, announced Anderson's addition to the roster. Anderson's maternal great grandfather was Chinese, making Anderson eligible to play for China as a naturalized citizen. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Timberwolves’ Kyle Anderson is set to play for China in FIBA World Cup
Minnesota Timberwolves sixth man Kyle Anderson will play for China in the FIBA Basketball World Cup starting next month.
Japanese writer Seiichi Morimura delivers a speech in Tokyo in March 2010. Morimura, whose nonfiction trilogy "The Devil’s Gluttony" exposed human medical experiments conducted by a secret Japanese army unit during World War II, died Monday, July 24, 2023. He was 90. (Kyodo News via AP)
Seiichi Morimura, who exposed the atrocities committed by the Japanese army’s Unit 731, dies at 90
Renowned Japanese mystery writer Seiichi Morimura, whose nonfiction trilogy “The Devil’s Gluttony” exposed human medical experiments conducted by a secret Japanese army unit during World War II, has died at age 90.
Zhang Yufei, of China, competes in the women's 100-meter butterfly final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Monday, July 24, 2023. Zhang won gold. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
China wins two gold medals at the swimming worlds. Americans finish 1-2 in women’s 200-meter medley
China dominated the second day of the swimming world championships by winning back-to-back gold medals in the first 10 minutes of the session.
A worker checks the display panel showing a computer chip and the Chinese words for "Independence" at the booth for Chinese supercomputer manufacturer Sugon during the World AI Conference in Shanghai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. China's government appealed to Japan on Monday, July 24, not to disrupt the semiconductor industry after curbs on exports of Japanese chip-making technology took effect, adding to technology restrictions Washington and its allies have imposed on China on security grounds. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
China urges Japan not to disrupt chip industry after technology curbs take effect
China’s government has appealed to Japan not to disrupt the semiconductor industry after Japanese curbs on exports of chip-making technology took effect, adding to technology restrictions Washington and its allies on security grounds have imposed on Beijing on security grounds.

An initial investigation said a construction crew working on a new administrative building next to the gym had stored bags of perlite used in plastering and internal finishing work on the roof that had grown heavy by absorbing water from the recent heavy rains striking much of the country, particularly the northwest.

Following the incident, social media and the Baidu news website carried footage of angry parents complaining about what they said was a slow response and lack of communication from authorities. On Tuesday, Baidu ran photos and video testimonials to the players under the masthead “I’ve lost my very best friends.”

An official investigation into the cause of the disaster has begun. School design and construction have been questioned in the past, from the mass collapse of classrooms leading to thousands of deaths in the 2008 Sichuan earthquake to the provision of running tracks to Beijing schools that emitted toxic gases.

Such expressions of anger and defiance are usually quickly suppressed by police and government departments worried over social unrest. The ruling Communist Party allows no challenges to its authority and seeks to keep total control over the press and social media.

Construction and industrial accidents are regular occurrences in China, largely resulting from companies ignoring safety standards and corruption or a lack of diligence on the part of local government agencies.

Those problems are especially acute in cities such as Qiqihar, which lies in the Chinese rustbelt province of Heilongjiang bordering Russia that has seen large-scale economic decline and outward migration in recent years.