FILE - A Suffolk County Police Department officer and dog search the Gilgo Beach area on New York's Long Island for human remains, March 29, 2011. A suspect has been taken into custody on New York’s Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders. That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jim Staubitser/Newsday via AP, File)
Gilgo Beach killings update
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin and Wagner mercenaries
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
A woman surfs a longboard as the sun sets on a hot day Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Encinitas, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Staying cool in record heat
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, center, Ben Whitehair, left, and Joely Fisher attend a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
The fight over Hollywood’s future
World News

China executes kindergarten teacher who poisoned 25 of her students, killing 1

 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — A court in central China said on Friday a Chinese kindergarten teacher who had poisoned 25 of her students, killing one, has been executed.

A notice posted outside the No. 1 Intermediate Court in the Henan province city of Jiaozuo said Wang Yun’s sentence had been carried out on Thursday.

Wang, 40, was convicted of putting toxic sodium nitrite in porridge served to children at Mengmeng Pre-school Education on March 27, 2019, following an argument with a colleague identified only by the surname Sun over “student management.” While other students recovered fairly quickly, one student, identified only by the surname Wang, died from multiple organ failure after 10 months of treatment, the notice said.

Other news
Supporters of Shiite Muslim leader Moqtada Sadr burn rainbow flags, during a demonstration in Sadr City, in response to the burning of Quran in Sweden, Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Swedish police authorize protest by man who plans to burn Torah, Bible outside Israeli Embassy
Stockholm police say they have authorized a protest this weekend by a man who has stated that he wants to burn the Torah and the Bible outside the Israeli Embassy in Sweden’s capital.
Pita Limjaroenrat, center, the leader of Move Forward Party and top winner in the May's general election, gestures after the vote counting at the Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Pita, whose Move Forward Party ran first in Thailand's May 14 general election, was nominated to be prime minister at a joint session of Parliament's Upper and Lower House on Thursday, but failed to attain the majority vote needed to win the job, necessitating a new round of voting expected next week. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Reformist Thai party, thwarted from forming new government, seeks law change to limit Senate’s power
The political party that captured first place in Thailand’s general election two months ago only to see the country’s unelected Senators block it from taking power is fighting back.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte sits in a car as he leaves Palace Huis ten Bosch in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, July 8, 2023 after he informed King Willem-Alexander that his coalition government has resigned. Rutte announced the collapse of the government Friday night and declined to answer reporters' questions as he left. (AP Photo/Michael Corder)
Dutch voters will go to the polls on Nov. 22 after the fall of Mark Rutte’s coalition
The Dutch caretaker government says voters will go to the polls in a general election on Nov. 22. The announcement Friday comes a week after Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s four-party coalition quit over its failure to agree a package of measures to rein in migration.
A bather takes a shower during a hot day at Alimos beach near Athens, Friday, July 14, 2023. Temperatures were starting to creep up in Greece, where a heatwave was forecast to reach up to 44 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country over the weekend. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Acropolis’ midday closure leaves many tourists in the lurch as a heat wave lashes southern Europe
Disgruntled tourists are bemoaning the temporary closing of the Acropolis in Athens as Greek authorities proactively shut the world monument’s gates between midday and early evening amid a heat wave gripping southern Europe.

A high-school dropout, Wang had previously poisoned her husband with the same substance bought online two years ago. He survived with mild injuries.

While Wang’s motivation was presented as revenge, it wasn’t clear if she had intended to kill or merely sicken her husband and the students. She was initially sentenced to nine months in prison for deliberate harm, but the sentence was later converted to death. The court rejected Wang’s appeal. She was taken to an execution ground and put to death.

China is believed to execute more prisoners each year than the rest of the world combined, although the actual figure is a state secret. Most sentences are carried out with a bullet to the back of the head, although lethal injection using mobile units has been employed in some cases.

Attacks on young students have become a disturbing trend in China in recent years, most carried out by knife-wielding assailants described as mentally disturbed or bearing grudges against individuals or society. Private gun ownership is illegal in China, so knives and homemade explosives are primarily used in such attacks.

On Monday, a man with a knife killed six people and wounded one at a kindergarten in southeastern China.

A 25-year-old man was arrested following the 7:40 a.m. attack in Lianjiang, a city in Guangdong province. A news outlet, Dafeng News, cited an unidentified witness as saying the attacker’s child had been struck earlier by a car belonging to one of the people killed at the school. It also said one of the people killed was a teacher at the kindergarten, but other details were unclear.

The attacks have continued despite increased security presence at schools being ordered after some 20 children were killed in 2010.

In 2020, a school guard was accused of injuring 39 people with a knife.

The violent crime rate in China’s tightly controlled society remains relatively low, but some social scientists have blamed school attacks on the deficiencies of the health system in diagnosing and treating mental illness.

With the formerly roaring economy slowing considerably, professional burnout and other economic factors are also beginning to come into play.

With a plunging birthrate and declining population, attacks on school children also take on an added weight, possibly accounting for the court’s decision to sentence Wang to death.