Business

China exports slumped 12.4% in June from a year earlier as global demand weakened

FILE - The Yangshan container port is seen in an aerial view in Shanghai, China on July 10, 2021. China’s exports tumbled in June, 2023, by 12.4% compared with a year earlier amid weaker global demand and higher inflation. (Chinatopix via AP, File)
FILE - The Yangshan container port is seen in an aerial view in Shanghai, China on July 10, 2021. China’s exports tumbled in June, 2023, by 12.4% compared with a year earlier amid weaker global demand and higher inflation. (Chinatopix via AP, File)

New vehicles for export is seen piled up on a dockyard in Yantai in east China's Shandong province on July 5, 2023. China's exports tumbled in June by 12.4% compared with a year earlier amid weaker global demand and higher inflation. (Chinatopix Via AP)
New vehicles for export is seen piled up on a dockyard in Yantai in east China’s Shandong province on July 5, 2023. China’s exports tumbled in June by 12.4% compared with a year earlier amid weaker global demand and higher inflation. (Chinatopix Via AP)

Shipping containers are stacked at a port in Tianjin, China, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. China's exports tumbled 12.4% in June from a year earlier as demand weakened after central banks raised interest rates to curb inflation. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Shipping containers are stacked at a port in Tianjin, China, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. China’s exports tumbled 12.4% in June from a year earlier as demand weakened after central banks raised interest rates to curb inflation. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Shipping containers are stacked at a port in Tianjin, China, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. China's exports tumbled 12.4% in June from a year earlier as demand weakened after central banks raised interest rates to curb inflation. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Shipping containers are stacked at a port in Tianjin, China, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. China’s exports tumbled 12.4% in June from a year earlier as demand weakened after central banks raised interest rates to curb inflation. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Driverless trucks move shipping containers at a port in Tianjin, China, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. China's exports tumbled 12.4% in June from a year earlier as demand weakened after central banks raised interest rates to curb inflation. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Driverless trucks move shipping containers at a port in Tianjin, China, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. China’s exports tumbled 12.4% in June from a year earlier as demand weakened after central banks raised interest rates to curb inflation. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Shipping containers are stacked at a port in Tianjin, China, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. China's exports tumbled 12.4% in June from a year earlier as demand weakened after central banks raised interest rates to curb inflation. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Shipping containers are stacked at a port in Tianjin, China, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. China’s exports tumbled 12.4% in June from a year earlier as demand weakened after central banks raised interest rates to curb inflation. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Shipping containers are stacked at a port in Tianjin, China, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. China's exports tumbled 12.4% in June from a year earlier as demand weakened after central banks raised interest rates to curb inflation. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Shipping containers are stacked at a port in Tianjin, China, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. China’s exports tumbled 12.4% in June from a year earlier as demand weakened after central banks raised interest rates to curb inflation. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Driverless trucks move shipping containers at a port in Tianjin, China, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. China's exports tumbled 12.4% in June from a year earlier as demand weakened after central banks raised interest rates to curb inflation. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Driverless trucks move shipping containers at a port in Tianjin, China, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. China’s exports tumbled 12.4% in June from a year earlier as demand weakened after central banks raised interest rates to curb inflation. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By ZEN SOO
 
HONG KONG (AP) — China’s exports tumbled 12.4% in June from a year earlier as demand weakened after central banks raised interest rates to curb inflation even as Chinese leaders struggled to keep a post-COVID recovery from faltering.

Customs data released Thursday showed imports slid 6.8% to $214.7 billion. Exports edged up slightly from the month before, totaling $285.3 billion. The trade surplus was $70.2 billion, rising from $65.8 billion in May.

Trade weakness adds to downward pressure on the world’s second-largest economy. Global consumer demand has weakened after the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia raised interest rates to bring inflation down from near multi-decade highs by reining in business and consumer activity.

Other news
A presenter talks about Microsoft in the Information Age during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, Thursday, July 6, 2023. A China-based hacking group has breached email accounts linked to government agencies in Western Europe, Microsoft Corp. said in a blog post published Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Chinese hackers breached State Dept., other government email on eve of Blinken visit, officials say
U.S. officials say state-backed Chinese hackers foiled Microsoft’s cloud-based security and hacked the email of officials at multiple U.S. agencies that deal with China ahead of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing last month.
FILE - John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, speaks after a news conference given by China's Special Envoy for Climate Change Xie Zhenhua at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Nov. 10, 2021. Kerry will travel to Beijing next week to discuss strategies for limiting global warming, amid a push by the world’s two largest economies to reengage on multiple issues following a sharp decline in contacts. he will arrive Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Kerry to visit Beijing for climate talks amid efforts to revive relations between US and China
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Beijing next week to discuss strategies for limiting global warming, amid a push by the world’s two largest economies to reengage on multiple issues following a sharp decline in contacts.
Visiting Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, left, shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang after they witnessed signing on agreement for both countries at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool)
China signs pact with Solomon Islands to boost cooperation on ‘law enforcement and security matters’
The Solomon Islands has signed an agreement to boost cooperation with China on law enforcement and security matters in a move likely to raise concerns among the South Pacific island’s traditional partners.
Visiting Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, left, shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang after they witnessed signing on agreement for both countries at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool)
Solomon Islands leader visits Beijing, highlighting US-China rivalry in South Pacific
Leaders of the Solomon Islands and China have promised to expand relations that have fueled unease in Washington and Australia about Beijing’s influence in the South Pacific.

In January-June, China’s total trade including imports and exports fell nearly 5% from a year earlier. Exports slipped 3.2% and imports declined 6.7% as prices of commodities like oil fell and demand inside China also faltered.

Exports to the United States tumbled 23.7% from a year earlier to $42.7 billion, a six-month low, while imports of American goods sank 4.1% to $14 billion. China’s politically volatile trade surplus with the United States narrowed by 30.6% to $28.7 billion.

Trade also has been dampened by tension with Washington and restrictions on access to U.S. processor chips and other technology in a feud with Beijing over security and Chinese industrial policy. Chinese factories assemble most of the world’s smartphones and other electronics.

“With the global downturn in goods demand continuing to weigh on exports, we think exports will decline further for now before bottoming out toward the end of the year,” Zichun Huang of Capital Economics said in a commentary. “But the good news is that the worst of the decline in foreign demand is probably already behind us.”

The ruling Communist Party set this year’s official economic growth target at “around 5%,” up from last year’s 3% expansion, which was the second-weakest since the 1970s. Some economists raised their growth forecasts to closer to 6% following unexpectedly strong trade figures in March.

In April, the government announced steps to support struggling exporters, including by making more trade finance available and encouraging cross-border e-commerce.

A five-month campaign launched late April also is meant to increase trade by improving logistics and cutting costs for exporters in 17 cities including Beijing and Shanghai.