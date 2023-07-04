FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
China restricts exports of high-tech metals in a slap at Washington ahead of Yellen’s visit

FILE - A Chinese microchip is seen through a microscope set up at the booth for the state-controlled Tsinghua Unigroup project which is aimed at driving China's semiconductor ambitions during the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, China, on May 17, 2018. China has imposed export curbs on two metals used in computer chips and solar cells, expanding a squabble with Washington over high-tech trade ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's visit to Beijing this week. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

BEIJING (AP) — China has imposed export curbs on two metals used in computer chips and solar cells, expanding a squabble with Washington over high-tech trade ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to Beijing this week.

The controls on gallium and germanium are intended to “safeguard national security,” the Commerce Ministry said late Monday. It said exports will require official permission once the rules take effect Aug. 1 but did not say what restrictions might be applied.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government is frustrated by U.S. curbs on access to advanced processor chips and other technology on security grounds. But Beijing has been slow to retaliate, possibly to avoid disrupting China’s fledgling developers of chips, artificial intelligence and other technology.

FILE - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs Russian President Vladimir Putin before their meeting in New Delhi, India, Oct. 5, 2018. Putin will participate on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a security grouping founded by Russia and China to counter Western alliances from East Asia to the Indian Ocean. This year’s event is hosted by India, which became a member in 2017. It's the latest avenue for Modi to showcase the country’s growing global clout. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
Putin says Russia is ‘united as never before’ at meeting of Russia- and China-led security group
President Vladimir Putin claimed Tuesday that the Russian people were “united as never before,” as he sought to project confidence in the wake of a short-lived revolt, at a meeting of a rare international organization where he can find a sympathetic audience.
FILE - Smoke billows from chimneys of the cooling towers of a coal-fired power plant in Dadong, Shanxi province, China, Dec. 3, 2009. Frans Timmermans, the European Union’s climate chief, expressed concern over the expansion of China’s coal industry at a conference in Beijing on Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
EU climate chief is concerned over the expansion of the coal industry in China
The European Union’s climate chief has expressed concern over the expansion of China’s coal industry, with the building of new coal-fired plants.
Travelers walk along a concourse at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. China in December lifted its strict "zero-COVID" policy, letting loose a wave of pent-up travel desire, particularly around China's most important time for family gatherings, referred to in China as the Spring Festival, that may be the only time in the year when urban workers return to their hometowns. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
US recommends Americans reconsider traveling to China due to arbitrary law enforcement and exit bans
The U.S. is recommending Americans reconsider traveling to China because of arbitrary law enforcement, exit bans and the risk of wrongful detentions.
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing, Monday, July 3, 2023. Heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a brief respite from sweltering heat. Beijing reported 9.8 straight days when the temperature exceeded 35 C (95 F), the National Climate Center said Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Flooding displaces 10,000 around China as Beijing gets a relative respite from sweltering heat
Flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a relative respite from a sweltering heat wave.

Yellen is due to arrive Thursday as part of efforts by the Biden administration to revive relations that have plunged to their lowest level in decades due to disputes about technology, China’s military buildup, human rights and other irritants.

China is the biggest global source of gallium and germanium, which are produced in small amounts but are needed to make computer chips for mobile phones, cars and other products, as well as solar panels and military technology.

The United States gets about half its supply of both metals directly from China, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. China exported about 23 metric tons (25 tons) of gallium last year and produces about 600 metric tons (660 tons) of germanium per year.

The United States has blocked Chinese access to advanced chips and the technology to manufacture them and has persuaded allies the Netherlands and Japan to limit exports of chipmaking tools.

That threatens to delay or derail the ruling Communist Party’s ambitions to make China more prosperous and increase its global influence by becoming a leader in clean energy, telecoms, artificial intelligence and other technologies.

In May, Beijing banned use of products from Micron Inc., the biggest U.S. producer of memory chips, in computers and network equipment deemed sensitive.