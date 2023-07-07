FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Election 2024: Trump vs DeSantis
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears and Wembanyama
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)." Swift re-recorded her sophomore country album, “Speak Now,” and has 22 songs, including six that were written during the album’s original era, but not recorded until recently. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now’
A man watches waves caused by high tide hit his house on the shore of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Record heat
World News

China says up to US to create ‘necessary conditions’ for anti-drugs cooperation

 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday insisted it is up to the U.S. to “create necessary conditions” for anti-drugs cooperation, following complaints from Washington that Beijing has ignored its calls for a crackdown on precursor chemicals for the highly addictive painkiller fentanyl.

China takes an “active part in international anti-narcotic cooperation and firmly opposes smears and unilateral sanctions on other countries under the pretext of the fight against drugs,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing.

“We urge the U.S. to correct wrongdoings with concrete actions and create necessary conditions for the two countries’ anti-narcotic cooperation,” Wang said.

Other news
FILE - Myanmar military officers leave the venue during a parade to commemorate Myanmar's 78th Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on March 27, 2023. Myanmar's military-controlled government is accusing pro-democracy fighters of killing 15 civilians in a nighttime mortar attack in a restive central area of the country, charges denied by the guerrilla group. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo, File)
15 killed in attack on Myanmar village; military says pro-democracy fighters hit civilians
Myanmar’s military-controlled government is accusing pro-democracy fighters of killing 15 civilians in a mortar attack in a restive central area of the country.
La Palmosilla's fighting bulls run among revellers during the first day of the running of the bulls during the San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Thousands take part in first running of the bulls in Spain’s San Fermin festival
Thousands of thrill seekers have taken part in this year’s first running of the bulls at the San Fermín festival in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, speaks as U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, right, and Michael Hart, left, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, listen during a roundtable meeting with members of the American business community in Beijing, China, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
Yellen criticizes Chinese treatment of US companies during visit to revive relations
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has criticized China’s treatment of U.S. companies and new export controls on metals used in semiconductors during a visit to Beijing to try to revive strained relations.
Palestinians carry the body of a man killed during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, Friday, July 7, 2023. The Palestinian Health Ministry said two men were killed by Israeli fire. The deaths are part of a year-long spiral of violence that shows no signs of abating. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Israeli forces kill 2 wanted Palestinians in shootout in the occupied West Bank
Israeli forces killed two wanted Palestinians in a flashpoint West Bank city, days after Israel concluded a major two-day offensive meant to crack down on militants.

U.S. diplomats and anti-drug officials have repeatedly complained that China has ignored calls for closer cooperation on combating the production and sale of fentanyl precursor chemicals.

Wang gave no details on the source of Chinese discontent or what conditions it was looking for. However, Washington and Beijing are at odds on a wide-range of issues, from trade to Taiwan and U.S. sanctions against the Chinese defense minister.

China was also deeply angered by a decision late last month by the U.S. Justice Department to file criminal charges against four Chinese companies and eight individuals for allegedly trafficking the chemicals used to make fentanyl in the United States and Mexico.

The indictments represented the first prosecutions to charge China-based chemical companies and Chinese nationals with illegally selling the chemicals used to make the drug, which has been blamed for a deadly overdose crisis.

The Chinese Embassy condemned the charges, accusing the U.S. government of seeking to shift the blame for its domestic drug problem.

China has also complained over sanctions leveled against the Ministry of Public Security’s Institution of Forensic Science over a lack of action on combating the production and sale of fentanyl precursor chemicals, and says U.S. claims of a pipeline of such substances from China to Mexico and into the U.S. is a fallacy.

China cut off contacts with the United States entirely on vital issues including military matters, crucial climate cooperation and anti-drug cooperation last August amid a furious reaction to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Those contacts have only partially been restored and military contacts remain entirely on hold.

Wang’s comments came as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is visiting Beijing to try to revive strained relations. No breakthroughs are expected, and on Friday, Yellen criticized Chinese treatment of U.S. companies and new export controls on metals used in semiconductors.

There was no immediate word on whether she had raised the fentanyl issue.