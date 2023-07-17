Mexico's Santiago Gimenez kisses the winner's trophy after beating Panama 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Gold Cup final: Mexico beats Panama
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz wins the title
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million
World News

Climate envoy John Kerry is in China for talks the U.S. hopes will raise relations from historic low

FILE - John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, speaks after a news conference given by China's Special Envoy for Climate Change Xie Zhenhua at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Nov. 10, 2021. Kerry was holding talks Monday, July 17, 2023, with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing as the U.S. seeks to restore contacts amid disputes over trade, Taiwan, human rights and territorial claims. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

FILE - John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, speaks after a news conference given by China’s Special Envoy for Climate Change Xie Zhenhua at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Nov. 10, 2021. Kerry was holding talks Monday, July 17, 2023, with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing as the U.S. seeks to restore contacts amid disputes over trade, Taiwan, human rights and territorial claims. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry was holding talks Monday with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing, as the U.S. seeks to restore contacts that were disrupted by disputes over trade, Taiwan, human rights and China’s territorial claims.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency said Kerry was meeting with Xie Zhenhua for the first extensive face-to-face climate discussions between representatives of the world’s two worst climate polluters after a nearly yearlong hiatus.

China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of coal and has proceeded with building new plants, while at the same time forging ahead with renewables such as solar and wind power.

Other news
FILE - U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the U.S. Consulate General after the G-7 ministers' meeting on climate, energy and environment in Sapporo, northern Japan, April 16, 2023. Kerry defended his negotiations with China, and angrily rebuffed what he called a “stupid” lie that he routinely travels by private jet, during a grilling by House Republicans on Thursday, July 13, before he sets out on his next climate mission to Beijing. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File)
US climate envoy John Kerry spars in heated exchanges with House Republicans ahead of Beijing trip
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has defended his negotiations with China during a grilling by House Republicans before he sets out on his next climate mission to Beijing.
FILE - U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the U.S. Consulate General after the G-7 ministers' meeting on climate, energy and environment in Sapporo, northern Japan, April 16, 2023. Kerry on Tuesday, June 13, urged the world to be “very skeptical” about claims from oil and gas producers that emerging technology soon will allow people to adequately capture the climate-wrecking fumes emitted by their cars, planes and businesses. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File)
Oil producers say tech will soon handle climate-wrecking fumes. US envoy Kerry says be skeptical
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is urging skepticism about claims that technological breakthroughs mean humans soon will be able to adequately capture the climate-wrecking fumes from burning fossil fuels.
FILE - U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the U.S. Consulate General after the G-7 ministers' meeting on climate, energy and environment in Sapporo, northern Japan, Sunday, April 16, 2023. Oil and gas producers talk up technological breakthroughs they say soon will allow the world to drill and burn fossil fuels without worsening global warming. Kerry says the time is here for the industry to prove it can make the technology happen — at scale, affordably and quickly — to stave off climate disaster. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File)
Kerry challenges oil industry to prove its promised tech rescue for climate-wrecking emissions
Oil and gas producers talk up technological breakthroughs they say will soon allow the world to drill and burn fossil fuels without worsening global warming.

Yet, congressional Republicans questioning of Kerry ahead of his trip at times broke down into challenging the existence of the scientifically established fact of climate change.

But with Republicans as well as Democrats overall accepting the science underlying the warming climate, much of the criticism from GOP committee members zeroed in on the appropriateness of the U.S. engaging in climate negotiations with China.

China has pledged to level-off carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060. The U.S. and the European Union have urged China to adopt more ambitious reduction targets.

Kerry is expected to push for a reduction in China’s reliance on coal and setting targets on methane that, along with carbon dioxide, is a main contributor to the earth’s warming climate. As with the U.S. and Europe, China has seen record stretches of high temperatures that have threatened crops and prompted cities to open Cold War-era bomb shelters to help residents escape the heat.

U.S. lawmakers faulted China for refusing to make bigger cuts in climate-damaging fossil fuel emissions and the country’s insistence that it was still a developing economy and should not be held to the same climate standards as developed Western economies.

Kerry responded that the clear disparity between China’s claims and the size of its economy as the world’s second largest could not be allowed to deadlock global progress on cutting emissions. He also ruled out the likelihood of persuading China to hold itself to the same emissions-cutting requirements facing other big economies, at least on this visit.

Kerry is the third senior Biden administration official in recent weeks to travel to China for meetings with their counterparts there, after Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

China broke off some mid- and high-level contacts with the Biden administration, including over climate issues, to show its anger with then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s August trip to self-ruled Taiwan. China claims Taiwan as its territory and held menacing military exercises around the island to advertise its threats of blockade and invasion that could draw the U.S. into a major conflict in a region crucial to the global economy.

Other problems have rocked relations since then, including the transit across the U.S. of what Americans say was a Chinese spy balloon.

A stroke suffered by Xie, China’s top climate diplomat, also contributed to a stall in U.S.-China climate discussions.

The Biden administration’s aim with Beijing now is to achieve “stability, if we can, without conceding anything,” Kerry told lawmakers prior to his visit.

“What we’re trying to do is find ways we can cooperate to actually address the crisis” of climate, Kerry said. China, he said, “is critical to our being able to solve this problem.”

In a commentary published Sunday, Xinhua said recent U.S.-China official interactions are a “good sign for preventing further miscalculations, and steering bilateral relations back on track.”

However, it added that Beijing was seeking more concessions on the political side — something the U.S. has said it will not provide.

“It is especially true for the White House to bear in mind that seeking to compartmentalize cooperation with — or competition and suppression against — China in bilateral ties is simply unrealistic in practice and unacceptable for Beijing,” Xinhua said.

“For China-U.S. cooperation to be healthy and sustainable, bilateral ties must be treated as a whole,” it said.