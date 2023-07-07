Yellen’s visit to Beijing aims to heal rifts over a daunting array of China-US antagonisms

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Election 2024: Trump vs DeSantis
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears and Wembanyama
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
This image released by Lionsgate shows Sabrina Wu as Deadeye, from left, Ashley Park as Audrey, Sherry Cola as Lolo, and Stephanie Hsu as Kat, in a scene from "Joy Ride." (Ed Araquel/Lionsgate via AP)
Movie Review: ‘Joy Ride’
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US to provide Ukraine cluster munitions
Business

Yellen’s visit to Beijing aims to heal rifts over a daunting array of China-US antagonisms

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)
1 of 6 | 

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)
2 of 6 | 

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)
3 of 6 | 

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A rainbow is seen as a plane carrying Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen taxis after arriving at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)
4 of 6 | 

A rainbow is seen as a plane carrying Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen taxis after arriving at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A rainbow is seen as a plane carrying Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen taxis after arriving at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
5 of 6 | 

A rainbow is seen as a plane carrying Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen taxis after arriving at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, right, talks with U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, left, as Yang Yingming, Director General of the Department of International Economic Relations of China's Ministry of Finance, looks on after arriving at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
6 of 6 | 

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, right, talks with U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, left, as Yang Yingming, Director General of the Department of International Economic Relations of China’s Ministry of Finance, looks on after arriving at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JOE McDONALD
 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is visiting Beijing as part of efforts to revive U.S.-Chinese relations that are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes over technology, security and other irritants.

Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met in November and agreed to improve relations between the world’s biggest economies and major trading partners. But neither government has shown willingness to make major policy changes.

“We hope the United States takes concrete actions to create a favorable environment for the healthy development of economic and trade relations,” the Chinese finance ministry said in a statement Friday.

Other news
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, speaks as U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, right, and Michael Hart, left, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, listen during a roundtable meeting with members of the American business community in Beijing, China, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
Yellen criticizes Chinese treatment of US companies during visit to revive relations
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has criticized China’s treatment of U.S. companies and new export controls on metals used in semiconductors during a visit to Beijing to try to revive strained relations.
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, July 7, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares slipped Friday after another decline on Wall Street, where hopes for an end to interest rate hikes have been dashed by strong economic data. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Stock market today: Asian shares fall as strong US data dash hopes for an end to rate hikes
Asian shares have slipped after another decline on Wall Street, where hopes for an end to interest rate hikes have been shaken by strong economic data.
FILE - A delivery man bikes with a food bag from Grubhub on April 21, 2021, in New York. Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub sued New York City on Thursday, July 6, 2023, to block its new minimum pay rules for food delivery workers. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Food delivery services sue NYC over minimum pay rates for app-based workers
Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub have sued New York City to block its new minimum pay rules for food delivery workers.
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, July 6, 2023, after returning from a trip to South Carolina. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden administration seeks stay of judge’s social media order, saying it could cause ‘grave harm’
Biden administration attorneys say a Louisiana-based federal judge’s order broadly limiting executive branch communications with social media companies could cause “grave harm” by preventing the government from “engaging in a vast range of lawful and responsible conduct.”

It expressed hope for “the realization of mutual benefit and win-win results” but did not suggest possible Chinese concessions.

Yellen’s visit follows one by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met with Xi last month in Beijing in an encounter that lasted just 30 minutes.

Here’s a look at some areas of contention.

___

POLITICAL RELATIONS

U.S.-Chinese relations are riven by disputes over technology, security, human rights, Beijing’s assertive policies abroad and its support for Russia during its war on Ukraine. Despite an agreement between Biden and Xi to improve relations during a meeting in Indonesia in November, ties worsened after a Chinese surveillance balloon drifted over the United States in February and was shot down. Secretary of State Antony Blinken flew to Beijing in June in the highest-level U.S. visit in five years and had a meeting with Xi that lasted just 30 minutes.

EXPORT CONTROLS

The United States has blocked Chinese access to advanced processor chips and other technology on security grounds. Beijing has been slow to retaliate, possibly to avoid disrupting China’s fledgling developers of artificial intelligence and other technologies. But this week, Beijing announced controls on exports of two minerals used in semiconductors and solar panels — gallium and germanium. In May, China banned using products from the biggest U.S. maker of memory chips, Micron Technology Inc., in computers that handle sensitive information, saying they had unspecified security flaws but gave no explanation.

RUSSIA AND UKRAINE

Xi’s government said it had a “no limits” friendship with Moscow ahead of its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Beijing has provided political support for President Vladimir Putin’s government and has blocked efforts in the United Nations to criticize the Kremlin. China also has stepped up purchases of Russian oil and gas, helping to offset revenue losses due to Western sanctions. Washington has warned Beijing not to provide military support.

TERRITORIAL DISPUTES

The United States rejects China’s claim to sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, where Beijing has built artificial islands and stationed naval forces. Chinese claims overlap with those of Vietnam, Malaysia and U.S. ally the Philippines. Washington and its allies have sent warships through the sea to assert their “freedom of naviation.” Beijing rejects that and says the United States is adding to tension over the region. China also claims the self-ruled island democracy of Taiwan as part of its territory. Xi’s government has stepped up efforts to intimidate Taiwan’s elected government by flying fighter jets near the island and firing missiles into the sea. American politicians including then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the U.S. House of Representatives have visited Taiwan in a show of support.

DECOUPLING OR DERISKING?

Businesspeople warn the world might decouple, or split into separate markets with incompatible industrial standards and products, as the United States and China tighten export controls and try to reduce reliance on each other. They say that would slow economic growth and innovation. Yellen has warned decoupling would be a disaster. Treasury officials said ahead of her trip she would deliver that message to Chinese officials. “There will be no winners in trade wars or ‘decoupling and broken chains,’” the Chinese finance ministry said. There are also deep financial ties: China stockpiles part of its trade surpluses and foreign currency reserves in Treasury debt, which helps to finance U.S. government budget deficits.

ROOM FOR COOPERATION

Treasury officials said Yellen planned to encourage Chinese officials to work with Washington on areas of common interest including climate change. China signed onto a deal last month to reduce debts owed by the Zambian government. Treasury officials pointed to that as an example of areas where cooperation produced results.