Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson has ben placed on a cart during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium
Aretha Franklin is seen in Auburn Hills, Mich. in a Feb. 11, 2011 photo. Five years after her death, the final wishes of the music superstar are still unsettled. The latest: an unusual trial next Monday to determine which handwritten will, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya_File)
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over her wills
Business

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China as part of efforts to soothe strained relations

FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the House Financial Services Committee during a hearing regarding the state of the international financial system at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the House Financial Services Committee during a hearing regarding the state of the international financial system at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in Beijing on Thursday for meetings with Chinese leaders as part of efforts to revive relations that are strained by disputes about security, technology and other irritants.

Yellen planned to focus on stabilizing the global economy and challenging Chinese support of Russia during its invasion of Ukraine, Treasury officials in Washington told reporters ahead of the trip.

The secretary was due to meet with Chinese officials, American businesspeople and members of the public, according to Treasury officials. They gave no details, but said Yellen wouldn’t meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Other news
FILE - Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare reviews an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Oct. 9, 2019. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Sogavare will visit China next week, highlighting the accelerating contest between Beijing and Washington for influence in the South Pacific. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
Visit by Solomon Islands leader to Beijing underscores rising China-US rivalry in South Pacific
The leader of the Solomon Islands will visit China next week, highlighting the accelerating contest between Beijing and Washington for influence in the South Pacific.
Police are seen outside the White House grounds, Sunday night, July 2, 2023 in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after the Secret Service discovered suspicious powder in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday. (Anthony Peltier via AP)
Secondary test of powder found in West Wing lobby shows it’s cocaine, Biden briefed on investigation
President Joe Biden has been briefed on the investigation into the discovery of cocaine on the lobby floor of the White House West Wing, and thinks it is “incredibly important” for the Secret Service to determine how it got there.
Meade Street is seen after multiple people were shot in Washington early Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Luis Urbina/WJLA-TV via AP)
9 people, including 2 kids, are shot and wounded in the nation’s capital as violence mars July 4
Nine people outside enjoying the Independence Day festivities in the nation’s capital have been shot and wounded in a spate of violence marring the holiday.
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley greets guests during a campaign gathering, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Bedford, N.H. More than a dozen candidates are seeking the nomination, including several long shots who announced their bids in recent weeks, in what is the party's most diverse presidential field ever. Yet Nikki Haley, a former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor, is the only woman among the bunch. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
The 2024 Republican presidential field keeps growing. So why aren’t there more women?
Republicans keep jumping into the 2024 race for president, with more than a dozen candidates seeking the party’s nomination in what’s turning out to be the GOP’s most diverse presidential field ever.

Yellen follows Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met Xi last month in the highest-level U.S. visit to Beijing in five years. The two agreed to stabilize relations but failed to agree on improving communications between their militaries.

Yellen earlier warned against economic decoupling, or disconnecting U.S. and Chinese industry and markets. Businesspeople have warned the world might split into separate markets, slowing innovation and economic growth, as both governments tighten controls on trade in technology and other goods deemed sensitive.

Yellen said earlier the two governments “can and need to find a way to live together” in spite of their strained relations over geopolitics and economic development.

The most recent flareup came after President Joe Biden referred to Xi as dictator. The Chinese protested, but Biden said his blunt statements about China are “just not something I’m going to change very much.”

Relations have been strained by disputes over technology, security, China’s assertive policy abroad and conflicting claims to the South China Sea and other territory.

Washington has tightened restrictions imposed by Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, on Chinese access to processor chips and other U.S. technology on security grounds.

Ties became especially testy after a Chinese surveillance balloon flew over the United States in February and was shot down.

This week, Beijing responded to U.S. technology controls by announced unspecified curbs on exports of gallium and germanium, two metals used in making semiconductors, solar panels, missiles and radar.