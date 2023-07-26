Motorists navigate a flooded road in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
Severe storms in Michigan
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021. Meta Platforms reports earnings on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Meta reports strong Q2 results
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Federal Reserve raises interest rates
U.S. News

Crowds watch Chincoteague wild ponies complete 98th annual swim in Virginia

Thousands of people gathered Wednesday to watch the Chincoteague wild ponies make their annual trek across the Assateague Channel. (July 26)

 
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (AP) — Thousands of people gathered Wednesday to watch the Chincoteague wild ponies make their annual trek across the Assateague Channel.

The tradition in its 98th year includes Wednesday’s swim and an auction Thursday, the biggest annual fundraiser for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, which manages the wild pony herd. The horses were made famous in the 1947 classic children’s novel “Misty of Chincoteague” by author Marguerite Henry.

A chestnut-colored filly, No. 70, was crowned Queen Neptune as the first pony to complete the swim, according to The Daily Times.

“Saltwater cowboys” on horseback round up ponies, who swim the Assateague Channel and come ashore on the east side of Chincoteague Island. Foals are auctioned off to help control the size of the herd, although a few are designated to return to Assateague Island to remain and help replenish the herd.