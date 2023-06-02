Red Sox’s Chris Sale leaves in 4th against Reds because of shoulder soreness

Boston Red Sox's Chris Sale, left, walks to the dugout after being removed during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — Left-hander Chris Sale left Boston’s game against Cincinnati in the fourth inning Thursday night because of shoulder soreness.

Sale came out with two out after walking Nick Senzel, with Boston trailing 1-0. Sale struck out five in 3 2/3 innings. He came into the game with a 5-2 record and 4.72 ERA.

The 34-year-old pitcher has struggled to stay healthy during the majority of his time in Boston, undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020.

