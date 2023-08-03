Chelsea striker Nkunku hurts knee in preseason game, could miss start of Premier League

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Trump indictment
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
Svitlana Sushko, 62, sobs while visiting the grave of her youngest son, a Ukrainian soldier who was killed last year in the war against Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
Sports

Chelsea striker Nkunku hurts knee in preseason game, could miss start of Premier League

Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma, left, loses control of the ball as Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku, right, goes after it during the first half of an English Premier League Summer Series soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion, Saturday, July 22, 2023 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

LONDON (AP) — Newly signed Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku might miss the start of the Premier League season after coming off injured in the team’s final preseason game in the United States.

The France international was substituted midway through the first half of the 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund in Chicago on Wednesday after falling to the ground clutching his leg.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said Nkunku felt “something in his knee.”

“The doctors are checking him and I hope it is not a big issue,” Pochettino said.

“We hope he can be back quickly with the team. We need a few days to assess him.”

Nkunku, who joined from Leipzig for 52 million pounds ($67 million), has been a regular starter for Chelsea in its preseason games. If he does miss the start of the season, it may open the door for another offseason signing — Nicolas Jackson — to start up front.

Chelsea’s first Premier League game is at home against Liverpool on Aug. 13.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer