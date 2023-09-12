Bengals release veteran OT La’el Collins, who is still rehabbing from torn ACL in December.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday released veteran offensive tackle La’el Collins.

Collins was signed before the 2022 season and held down the right tackle spot until he tore his ACL In December. Still rehabbing from the injury, he started this season on the physically unable to perform list.

The Bengals signed Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to play left tackle and shifted Jonah Williams to the right side.

The 30-year-old Collins spent six seasons with Dallas before signing a three-year contract with the Bengals as part of an upgrade of the offensive line in front of franchise quarterback Joe Burrow. Collins started 15 games in 2022.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl