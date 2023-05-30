AP NEWS
McLain leads Reds against the Red Sox following 4-hit performance

By The Associated PressMay 30, 2023 GMT

Cincinnati Reds (24-29, third in the NL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (28-25, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Ben Lively (2-2, 2.65 ERA, .88 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (3-2, 4.08 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -183, Reds +156; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Boston Red Sox after Matt McLain’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Boston has gone 15-11 at home and 28-25 overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .430 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the majors.

Cincinnati has a 10-15 record on the road and a 24-29 record overall. The Reds are 16-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 12 doubles and 13 home runs for the Red Sox. Justin Turner is 10-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

    • Spencer Steer leads the Reds with 23 extra base hits (14 doubles, two triples and seven home runs). McLain is 17-for-42 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .237 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

    Reds: 5-5, .291 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

    INJURIES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford: day-to-day (foot), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (side), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Reds: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

