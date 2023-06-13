Royals aim to end losing streak in matchup with the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (32-35, third in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (18-48, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brandon Williamson (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Royals: Jordan Lyles (0-10, 6.72 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals aim to stop their seven-game slide when they take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Kansas City is 18-48 overall and 9-24 at home. The Royals have a 7-37 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Cincinnati has gone 15-17 on the road and 32-35 overall. Reds hitters have a collective .395 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has nine doubles, four triples and 10 home runs for the Royals. Edward Olivares is 9-for-32 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer leads the Reds with a .278 batting average, and has 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 28 walks and 35 RBI. Matt McLain is 15-for-45 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 1-9, .215 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Reds: 6-4, .274 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Royals: Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (wrist), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (calf), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .