Judge leads Yankees against the Reds after 4-hit game

New York Yankees (28-20, third in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (19-26, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 11:35 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (0-0); Reds: Hunter Greene (0-3, 4.60 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -152, Reds +130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Cincinnati Reds after Aaron Judge had four hits against the Reds on Saturday.

Cincinnati is 19-26 overall and 12-11 in home games. The Reds have a 7-11 record in games decided by one run.

New York has a 28-20 record overall and a 12-10 record on the road. The Yankees are second in the AL with 71 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Fraley leads the Reds with five home runs while slugging .447. Spencer Steer is 10-for-39 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Judge has eight doubles, 13 home runs and 32 RBI for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 13-for-40 with two doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by five runs

Yankees: 7-3, .246 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jonathan India: day-to-day (knee), Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (oblique), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .