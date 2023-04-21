Reds aim to break losing streak in matchup with the Pirates

Cincinnati Reds (7-12, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (13-7, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (2-0, 1.42 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-0, 3.80 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Pirates -142, Reds +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 4-3 record in home games and a 13-7 record overall. The Pirates are 9-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati has a 1-6 record on the road and a 7-12 record overall. The Reds are 1-6 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has five doubles, a triple and a home run for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 9-for-29 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Jonathan India leads the Reds with a .318 batting average, and has seven doubles, a home run, 11 walks and eight RBI. Spencer Steer is 11-for-33 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .272 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Reds: 3-7, .232 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (achilles), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Hunter Greene: day-to-day (shin), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .