Padres host the Reds, try to extend home win streak

Cincinnati Reds (12-16, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (15-14, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luke Weaver (0-1, 7.71 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (0-4, 5.87 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -232, Reds +192; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they face the Cincinnati Reds.

San Diego has gone 7-8 at home and 15-14 overall. The Padres have gone 6-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cincinnati is 3-10 in road games and 12-16 overall. The Reds have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .330.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has four doubles and six home runs for the Padres. Matt Carpenter is 8-for-23 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jonathan India has eight doubles and a home run for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 11-for-36 with four doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .234 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by two runs

Reds: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Reds: Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .