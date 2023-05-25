AP NEWS
Steer leads Reds against the Cardinals after 4-hit game

ByThe Associated PressMay 25, 2023 GMT

St. Louis Cardinals (22-29, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (21-28, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (2-1, 4.77 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Reds: Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.54 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -170, Reds +144; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals after Spencer Steer had four hits against the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Cincinnati has gone 14-13 at home and 21-28 overall. The Reds have a 13-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

St. Louis is 11-14 on the road and 22-29 overall. The Cardinals have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .261.

The teams match up Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steer has 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 RBI for the Reds. Matt McLain is 9-for-32 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

    • Paul Goldschmidt has nine home runs, 33 walks and 25 RBI while hitting .292 for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 15-for-33 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .258 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

    Cardinals: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

    INJURIES: Reds: Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

