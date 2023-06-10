Cardinals bring 1-0 series lead over Reds into game 2

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game

Cardinals bring 1-0 series lead over Reds into game 2

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Cincinnati Reds (29-35, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (27-37, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (1-0, .00 ERA, .83 WHIP, six strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (4-2, 3.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrate a 4-2 victory over the Houston Astros following a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jordan Montgomery pitches St. Louis Cardinals to 4-2 victory over Houston Astros
Jordan Montgomery pitched six-hit ball into the seventh inning in his second straight win, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Houston Astros 4-2.
St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras follows through as he singles during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, June 25, 2023, in London. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Cardinals rally for 7-5 win over the Cubs to split London series
Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead RBI single that chased Chicago starter Marcus Stroman in the fourth inning and the St.
Fans watch a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs Saturday, June 24, 2023, in London. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Happ homers twice, Steele pitches Cubs over Cardinals 9-1 in MLB’s return to London
Ian Happ hit two solo home runs, Justin Steele struck out eight and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-1 in Major League Baseball’s pandemic-delayed return to the British capital.
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty sits in the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Cardinals scratch Flaherty from start Sunday in London and Hicks is out with illness
St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty has been scratched from his scheduled start on Sunday because of hip tightness.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -169, Reds +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds with a 1-0 series lead.

St. Louis has a 13-16 record at home and a 27-37 record overall. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 4.19 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Cincinnati is 29-35 overall and 12-17 on the road. The Reds have the fifth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .332.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Gorman has 10 doubles and 15 home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 13-for-36 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer leads the Reds with eight home runs while slugging .480. Matt McLain is 15-for-44 with three doubles, two triples and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .209 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Reds: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (back), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: day-to-day (wrist), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.