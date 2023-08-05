FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FDA approves pill to treat postpartum depression
FILE -Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Big 12 adds Arizona, Arizona State and Utah
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
The Endangered Species Act, 50 years on
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Reservation Dogs," left, "Mixtape" and "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart." (Hulu/Paramount+/Prime Video via AP)
What to stream this week
FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
Sports

Pair of homers by Lane Thomas lifts the Washington Nationals over the Cincinnati Reds 6-3

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
1 of 5 | 

Cincinnati Reds’ Elly De La Cruz rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft throws against the Washington Nationals during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
2 of 5 | 

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft throws against the Washington Nationals during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
3 of 5 | 

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds' Matt McLain, left, poses for a photo with Nick Senzel after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
4 of 5 | 

Cincinnati Reds’ Matt McLain, left, poses for a photo with Nick Senzel after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds left fielder Stuart Fairchild looks to catch a fly ball hit by Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
5 of 5 | 

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Stuart Fairchild looks to catch a fly ball hit by Washington Nationals’ CJ Abrams during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
By MITCH STACY
 
Share

CINCINNATI (AP) — Lane Thomas hit his second homer of the game in the 10th inning to seal a 6-3 comeback win by the Washington Nationals over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

Thomas’ two-run shot his team-leading 18th of the season, came off Reds closer Alexis Díaz (3-3) and followed a run-scoring double by Jake Alu that broke a 3-3 tie.

A two-run homer by Joey Meneses off Reds starter Graham Ashcraft had tied the game in the eighth. The Reds had led since the first inning behind strong pitching from Ashcraft and three solo homers.

“Beautiful. Beautiful,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “Lane, he’s a had a good year for us. He’s hit the ball with power, and he knocks in some big runs. Joey is the same way. Joey has knocked some big runs in for us.”

Other news
Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the 10th inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Lane Thomas hits 2nd homer of the game in the 10th inning, Nationals beat Reds 6-3
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon throws to a Cincinnati Reds batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Taillon earns 4th straight win as Cubs knock Reds from atop NL Central with 5-3 victory
Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel right, celebrates with teammate Jeimer Candelario left, at home plate after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Ian Happ homers twice to help Cubs rout Reds 16-6

Nick Senzel and Matt McLain homered on back-to-back pitches from Nationals starter Patrick Corbin with one out in the first.

Then Elly De La Cruz rocketed a line drive into the left-field seats to put the Reds up 3-0 in the third. His ninth homer of the season was also the first one he’s hit from the right side of the plate.

The lead held up until the eighth when Thomas reached on an infield single and Meneses homered.

“Those guys capitalized on mistakes,” Ashcraft said. “Both of the (late) home runs were sliders. The one to Thomas was a spinner. It didn’t move. The one to Meneses was a decent pitch. It was down and away. He got extended on it.”

Ashcraft gave up three runs and five hits and struck out five in eight full innings, his longest outing of the season. Díaz got the Nats in order in the ninth but they got to him in the 10th.

“It is what we asked him to do,” Reds manager David Bell said. “It was very difficult. He pitched the ninth. He goes back out for the 10th with a runner on. The top of their order comes around, (which) is swinging the bat really well. We felt good about Alexis going back, but that’s a lot to ask.”

Corbin allowed only four hits in 6 1/3 innings with two strikeouts. Andres Machado (2-0), who got two outs in the eighth, was credited with the win.

Kyle Finnegan got the Reds in order in the 10th inning for his 16th save.

“We hung in there, and that was a testament to Patrick Corbin,” Martinez said. “He gave up three home runs, he settled down and kept us in the game. We came back in the eighth, tied it up and then it was a ballgame.”

McLain had three hits for the Reds, who lost their fourth straight. Cincinnati dropped three straight in Chicago this week, including embarrassing 20-9 and 16-6 setbacks.

The Reds entered Friday in second place in the National League Central, a half game behind Milwaukee. The Nationals are in last place in the NL East.

UP AND DOWN

Blake Rutherford was promoted from Triple-A Rochester and made his major league debut, starting in left field and batting sixth for Washington. He was 0 for 4.... OF Corey Dickerson cleared unconditional release waivers and is now a free agent.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds 2B Jonathan India (plantar faciitis) is expected to return on Tuesday. ... RHP Teejay Antone, who missed the entire 2022 season after Tommy John surgery, could rejoin the team in late August. ... Bell said OF Jake Fraley was “unavailable” for the game but didn’t provide details.

UP NEXT

Reds rookie lefty Andrew Abbott (6-2, 1.90 ERA, 66 Ks) faces Nationals right-hander Joan Adon (0-0, 5.40 ERA) on Saturday afternoon.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB