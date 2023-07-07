Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right, shakes hands with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
Yellen visits China to revive talks
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)." Swift re-recorded her sophomore country album, “Speak Now,” and has 22 songs, including six that were written during the album’s original era, but not recorded until recently. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ is out
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti)
PHOTOS: 500 days of war in Ukraine
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears-Victor Wembanyama incident
U.S. News

Florida judge to murder suspect on run for 40 years: “You knew you were running from something.”

Hillsborough County cold case murder suspect Donald Santini weeps moments before he is denied bond by Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Catherine Catlin during his hearing on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Santini is accused of strangling Cynthia Wood in 1984. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
1 of 3 | 

Hillsborough County cold case murder suspect Donald Santini weeps moments before he is denied bond by Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Catherine Catlin during his hearing on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Santini is accused of strangling Cynthia Wood in 1984. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Catherine Catlin listens to testimony during a bond hearing for Hillsborough County cold case murder suspect Donald Santini on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Santini is accused of strangling Cynthia Wood in 1984. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
2 of 3 | 

Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Catherine Catlin listens to testimony during a bond hearing for Hillsborough County cold case murder suspect Donald Santini on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Santini is accused of strangling Cynthia Wood in 1984. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hillsborough County cold case murder suspect Donald Santini is led out of the courtroom moments after he is denied bond by Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Catherine Catlin during his bond hearing on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Santini is accused of strangling Cynthia Wood in 1984. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
3 of 3 | 

Hillsborough County cold case murder suspect Donald Santini is led out of the courtroom moments after he is denied bond by Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Catherine Catlin during his bond hearing on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Santini is accused of strangling Cynthia Wood in 1984. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A judge in Florida has ordered a 65-year-old California fugitive held without bond in connection with the death of a woman nearly 40 years ago.

Donald Santini was arrested by U.S. marshals in California last month, and extradited to Florida. He had used at least 13 aliases over the years.

Santini was the last person seen with 33-year-old Cynthia “Cindy” Ruth Wood. The arrest warrant said a medical examiner determined she had been strangled, and Santini’s fingerprints were found on her body.

Other news
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed a two-year spending plan into law, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Madison, Wis. The budget was authored by Republicans who control the Legislature, but Evers used his partial veto powers to revise portions of it. (AP Photo/Harm Venhuizen)
Average income taxes in Wisconsin to go down $3 a month under cut signed by Evers
Income taxes in Wisconsin will go down an average of $3 a month under the greatly reduced tax cut Democratic Gov.
FILE — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, left, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, speak at a News conference in New York's Times Square, Oct. 11, 2022. Bragg has announced an indictment of several people who allegedly participated in a straw donor scheme to raise money for Adams, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
6 charged in alleged straw donor scheme to help get Eric Adams elected New York City mayor
Six people have been charged in an alleged scheme to divert tens of thousands of dollars in public funds to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ campaign months before his election.
A bulldozer reshapes a sand dune on the North Wildwood, N.J. beach on May 22, 2023, carrying out emergency work approved by New Jersey officials. But the city did another dune reshaping weeks later that has drawn the threats of additional penalties beyond the $12 million the state has already imposed for unauthorized beach work. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
What will it take to stop Jersey Shore town from bulldozing its beach? $12M in fines hasn’t done it
Not even $12 million worth of fines is enough to stop a Jersey Shore town from bulldozing sand on its beach to bolster eroded spots in defiance of state environmental officials.
FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. A woman who was previously warned to stay away from Swift's home in Rhode Island was arrested Monday outside the beachfront property, police said. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Woman arrested outside Taylor Swift’s beachfront Rhode Island home on trespassing charge
Police say a woman who was previously warned to stay away from Taylor Swift’s home in Rhode Island was arrested this week outside the beachfront property.

“You being on the run for almost 40 years is a consciousness of guilt. You knew you were running from something,” Judge Catherine Catlin told Santini during a hearing in Tampa on Thursday.

Photos taken in the courtroom showed Santini weeping before the judge denied bond.

Wood’s stepdaughter, Denise Kozer told the Tampa Bay Times she’s hoping to find closure in a case that resulted in “total devastation” for her family.

Back in 1984, Santini was known as Charles Michael Stevens, which was an alias he used to flee a warrant in Texas. At the time of his arrest, he was living under the name Wellman Simmonds in Campo, California, which is in southeastern San Diego County. He served on the local water board.

“He has a wife and children in California, and I feel sorry for them because they probably didn’t know, either,” Kozer said. “But they’re all still alive. Our lives were devastated, changed forever.”

Kozar told the Times that both Barry Wood and the older son of Cindy Wood had died since the slaying, and her younger half-siblings have suffered from mental health issues since their parents’ deaths.

She told the newspaper she’s spent years knowing that the man who destroyed her family has been free. The case has been featured on “America’s Most Wanted” several times.

Wood met with Santini, who had called her with promises of providing information about her husband, Barry Wood, that could possibly help her win custody of their two children, who were 3 and 5, according to previous reports by the Bradenton Herald. Wood also had a son from a previous relationship. Kozar was Barry Wood’s daughter from another marriage.

Kozar, who was 20 when Wood was killed, said she hopes Santini doesn’t get another chance to escape.

“If they need extra evidence, we’re willing to let them exhume the body — whatever it takes to make sure that he doesn’t go anywhere,” Kozer said.

Santini’s attorney asked the judge for bail. But prosecutors noted that Santini killed Wood after fleeing a charge in Texas related to a convenience store robbery.

The judge didn’t need extra evidence.

“You are the definition of flight risk,” the judge told Santini during the hearing. “There is nothing I can do to preserve the safety of this community if I was to let you go.”