Fields guides South Carolina State past The Citadel 31-10

 
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Corey Fields Jr. passed for 301 yards and three touchdowns to lead South Carolina State to a 31-10 victory over The Citadel on Saturday.

Fields connected with Justin Smith-Brown for a 34-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead for South Carolina State’s Bulldogs (1-3) after one quarter.

Colby Kintner kicked a 25-yard field goal midway through the second quarter to get The Citadel’s Bulldogs (0-4) on the scoreboard. But Fields hit Keshawn Toney for a 21-yard touchdown with 38 seconds left and South Carolina State led 14-3 at halftime.

Fields hit Smith-Brown for a 35-yard touchdown and Gavy Zimmerman kicked a 22-yard field goal to put SCSU up 24-3 heading to the final quarter.

Tyler Smith added a 1-yard touchdown run for SCSU. Cooper Wallace caught a 39-yard pass from Graeson Underwood for The Citadel’s lone touchdown with 2:16 remaining.

Fields completed 19 of 25 passes with one interception. He also rushed six times for a team-high 55 yards. Smith-Brown finished with three catches for 75 yards.

Underwood completed 10 of 19 passes for 138 yards with one interception for The Citadel (0-4).

South Carolina State had 556 yards of offense, while holding The Citadel to 202.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll