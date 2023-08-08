A red flag warning visitors swimming is prohibited is seen at the entrance to Rockaway beach, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in the Queens borough of New York. A woman was critically injured when a shark bit her on the leg while she was swimming at a New York City beach, officials said. Rockaway Beach was closed to swimming and surfing on Tuesday as a precaution. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
All-Tiger Series: Clemson, Memphis to play 2-game series in men’s basketball

 
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson and Memphis will play a home-and-home men’s basketball series starting in December.

Clemson announced the series Tuesday. The matchup of Tigers will start on Dec. 16 at Memphis. The teams will play again the next season at Clemson.

The two schools have never met in men’s basketball.

Memphis comes off a season where it went 26-9 and made the NCAA Tournament. The Clemson Tigers were 23-11 a year ago and played in the NIT.

