Unbeaten Syracuse has chance to get off to 5-0 start in hosting slumping ACC rival Clemson

Clemson (2-2, 0-2 ACC) at Syracuse (4-0), Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET (ABC)

Line: Clemson by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Clemson leads 9-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Out of the Top 25 and with two conference losses already, including last week’s heartbreaking overtime loss to No. 5 Florida State at home, Clemson can toss its playoff dreams aside for 2023, but can still salvage the season with statement wins against No. 18 Miami, No. 11 Notre Dame and No. 15 North Carolina. It starts with facing the unbeaten Orange, who are starting to gain attention in the polls. After winning the four games it was expected to win, Syracuse opens a three-game, three-week gauntlet against the Tigers followed by road games against No. 15 UNC and No. 5 FSU.

KEY MATCHUP

Controlling time of possession will be key for Syracuse against Clemson’s still-explosive offense that outgained FSU 429-311. The Orange rushed for 158 yards against Army but may be hard-pressed to keep that going against a Clemson defense that allows just 2.7 yards a carry.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Running back LeQuint Allen had 104 yards rushing and three catches for 23 yards against Army. Syracuse coach Dino Babers said after the game that Allen is capable of putting up 200 yards of offense — and he may have to come close to that for the Orange to pull off the upset. Clemson’s answer is all-purpose running back Will Shipley, who had 151 yards rushing and receiving against FSU and could give the Orange major headaches.

FACTS & FIGURES

Four of their last six meetings have been decided by six points or less. … This is the second straight season Syracuse has carried an unbeaten record into its matchup against Clemson. … Last year at Clemson, No. 14 Syracuse led 21-10 at halftime before the No. 5 Tigers rallied for a 27-21 win. … Clemson has lost four of its last seven and is just 3 of 8 on FGAs in those games. … The Tigers have given up 36 points on turnovers in 2023 compared to 38 in 14 games last season. … Clemson is 0-2 in the ACC for the first time since 2010. … Syracuse went 4-0 in non-conference play for the first time since the school joined the Big East conference in 1991. ... Syracuse’s 4-0 start in consecutive seasons is the first time the Orange have done so since the 1959 national championship and 1960 seasons.

