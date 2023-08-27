Jacksonville hate crime shooting
Browns’ Grant has season-ending knee injury; CB Ward has concussion; receiver Goodwin back

Cleveland Browns' Jakeem Grant Sr. is taken off on a cart after being injured on the opening kickoff during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Cleveland Browns’ Jakeem Grant Sr. is taken off on a cart after being injured on the opening kickoff during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) is checked on by Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, and trainers after being injured on the opening kickoff during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) is checked on by Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, and trainers after being injured on the opening kickoff during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Cleveland Browns' Jakeem Grant Sr. is checked on by trainers after being injured on the opening kickoff during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Cleveland Browns’ Jakeem Grant Sr. is checked on by trainers after being injured on the opening kickoff during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By TOM WITHERS
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. will miss his second straight season with an injury after hurting his right knee on the opening kickoff in Saturday’s exhibition in Kansas City.

Grant had worked his way back from an Achilles tendon tear only to suffer another major injury the first time he touched the ball for Cleveland in a game. Grant signed a three-year, $10 million contract as a free agent in 2022.

The 31-year-old had been brought in to improve the Browns’ return game but got hurt in training camp and missed last season.

Coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide any specifics on Grant’s injury, but conveyed his concern for him.

“Very disappointed for Jakeem,” Stefanski said on a Zoom call. “To see a guy that worked so hard to come back from the previous injuries. I just marvel at his strength and I know his teammates do as well, so that’s a tough one. We had high hopes for Jakeem. ”

Grant’s injury was the most significant, but the Browns had other notable players get hurt in the 33-32 loss to the Chiefs.

Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward sustained a concussion, at least his fourth in the past six years. Ward missed three games last season with a head injury.

Also, linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk sustained a knee injury and will be out “multiple weeks,” Stefanski said.

On a positive note, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin has been cleared to practice after being sidelined with blood clots in his legs and lungs. The Browns signed the 32-year-old Goodwin as a free agent in April to bring needed speed to their wide receiving corps.

Goodwin has remained with team while sidelined.

