Browns replace kicker Cade York, trade pick to Chargers for veteran Dustin Hopkins, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — With kicker Cade York struggling badly, the Cleveland Browns acquired Dustin Hopkins in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday.

The Browns sent a seventh-round pick in 2025 to the Chargers for Hopkins, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams are waiting for the trade to be cleared by the NFL.

York could be released by the Browns after a rough exhibition season. He went 4 of 8 on field goals and had a potential game winner blocked in the final minute on Saturday in Kansas City. York had an inconsistent rookie season after being drafted in the fourth round in 2022.

The 32-year-old Hopkins was available after he was beaten out this summer by Cameron Dicker, who was signed last year after Hopkins got hurt.

Dicker had the better training camp and exhibition season, allowing the Chargers to recoup another draft pick to a team needing a kicker.

The Browns were borderline desperate because of York’s struggles and Hopkins at least gives them a proven kicker to start the season. Hopkins spent seven seasons with Washington and the past two in Los Angeles.

Hopkins has made 190 of 224 of his field-goal attempts.

He played in six games last season before suffering a season-ending right quadriceps injury during the Monday night game against Denver on Oct. 17. Despite the injury, Hopkins made four field goals, including a game-winning, 39-yarder in overtime.

The Chargers signed Dicker last year after Hopkins was hurt and he made 19 of 20 field-goal tries in the regular season.

___

AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy contributed.

___

