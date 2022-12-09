Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup with Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks (10-6, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (10-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Cavaliers -2.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Atlanta Hawks. Mitchell ranks seventh in the NBA scoring 29.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 9-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 8-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 34.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 7.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 29.9 points and 5.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 23.7 points, 7.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Trae Young is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 27.3 points and 9.5 assists. Dejounte Murray is shooting 45.4% and averaging 21.1 points over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 114.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 114.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dean Wade: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle), Kevin Love: out (thumb).

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .