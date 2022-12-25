Mitchell and Durant clash in Cleveland-Brooklyn matchup

Brooklyn Nets (21-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant meet when Cleveland hosts Brooklyn. Mitchell is eighth in the NBA averaging 28.9 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 15-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.7% from deep, led by Isaiah Mobley shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Nets are 16-6 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 28.9 points and 4.5 assists. Darius Garland is averaging 20.4 points and 7.8 assists over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Durant is shooting 56.2% and averaging 29.9 points for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 109.8 points, 41.6 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points per game.

Nets: 9-1, averaging 120.0 points, 41.2 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

Nets: Joe Harris: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .