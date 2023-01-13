Dallas visits Portland after Lillard’s 50-point game

Dallas Mavericks (23-19, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-22, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces the Dallas Mavericks after Damian Lillard scored 50 points in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 119-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Trail Blazers are 13-13 against Western Conference opponents. Portland has a 5-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks are 18-8 in Western Conference play. Dallas has a 7-5 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Mavericks won the last matchup 130-110 on Dec. 17. Luka Doncic scored 33 points to help lead the Mavericks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, while averaging 26.5 points and 6.9 assists. Jerami Grant is averaging 20.8 points over the past 10 games for Portland.

Doncic is averaging 34.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mavericks. Christian Wood is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 110.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 116.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out (hip), Justise Winslow: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (hamstring), Josh Green: out (elbow), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (adductor).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.