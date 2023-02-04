Mitchell and the Cavaliers take on conference foe Indiana

Cleveland Cavaliers (32-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-29, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Eastern Conference action Sunday.

The Pacers are 17-14 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana gives up 116.9 points and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 18-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Pacers defeated the Cavaliers 135-126 in their last meeting on Dec. 30. Haliburton led the Pacers with 29 points, and Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haliburton is averaging 20.1 points, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jarrett Allen is averaging 14.1 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 2-8, averaging 112.8 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 111.8 points, 39.5 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: None listed.

Cavaliers: Caris LeVert: day to day (hamstring), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .