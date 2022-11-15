AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Cleveland visits Milwaukee after Garland’s 51-point game

By The Associated PressNovember 15, 2022 GMT

Cleveland Cavaliers (8-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (10-3, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland plays the Milwaukee Bucks after Darius Garland scored 51 points in the Cavaliers’ 129-124 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Bucks are 6-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cavaliers are 2-0 against the rest of their division. Cleveland has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring 31.3 points per game and averaging 11.8 rebounds for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 15.5 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 31.6 points and 6.1 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 112.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 115.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points.

Milwaukee Bucks

  • Payne, Booker help Suns overcome Curry's 50-point night

  • Lopez scores 29, Bucks deal Cavs 5th straight loss 113-98

  • Analysis: No shock in East as Celtics, Bucks vie for lead

  • Adebayo scores 30 points as Heat rally past Suns 113-112

    • INJURIES: Bucks: Jrue Holiday: day to day (ankle), Wesley Matthews: day to day (hamstring), Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), A.J. Green: out (nose), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

    Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: day to day (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (ankle), Dean Wade: day to day (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.