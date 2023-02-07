Cleveland faces Detroit, looks for 4th straight win

Detroit Pistons (14-41, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (34-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland comes into a matchup against Detroit as winners of three straight games.

The Cavaliers have gone 20-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 51.5 points per game in the paint led by Jarrett Allen averaging 11.4.

The Pistons are 0-8 against Central Division opponents. Detroit is 7-31 against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 27 the Cavaliers won 102-94 led by 32 points from Donovan Mitchell, while Marvin Bagley III scored 19 points for the Pistons.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 14.3 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Bojan Bogdanovic is scoring 21.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 17.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 112.7 points, 39.4 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.0 points per game.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 111.8 points, 41.6 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

Pistons: Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin).

