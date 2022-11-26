Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup against the Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers (12-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-16, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Detroit Pistons. Mitchell is fifth in the league averaging 30.0 points per game.

The Pistons have gone 1-12 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit is 3- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Cavaliers are 2-2 against the rest of their division. Cleveland is third in the Eastern Conference allowing only 108.1 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 112-88 in the last matchup on Nov. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 20.6 points for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Mitchell is scoring 30.0 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 112.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 113.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (toe), Jaden Ivey: out (knee), Cade Cunningham: out (shin), Cory Joseph: out (illness), Saddiq Bey: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Lamar Stevens: day to day (illness), Kevin Love: day to day (thumb), Dylan Windler: out (ankle), Caris LeVert: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .