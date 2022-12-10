Top scorers face off in Cleveland-Oklahoma City matchup

Oklahoma City Thunder (11-14, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (16-10, third in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league’s top scorers, Donovan Mitchell and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Cleveland and Oklahoma City hit the court. Mitchell is seventh in the NBA averaging 29.0 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is second in the league averaging 31.1 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 11-2 in home games. Cleveland ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 42.9 rebounds. Jarrett Allen leads the Cavaliers with 10.6 boards.

The Thunder are 5-9 in road games. Oklahoma City is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 29 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Luguentz Dort averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.9 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 103.2 points, 39.7 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.0 points per game.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 116.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points.

INJURIES:

Thunder: Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Luguentz Dort: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .