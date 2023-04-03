Cleveland visits Orlando after Mitchell’s 40-point game

Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (34-44, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland plays the Orlando Magic after Donovan Mitchell scored 40 points in the Cavaliers’ 115-105 win over the Indiana Pacers.

The Magic are 20-28 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 17-20 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Cavaliers have gone 32-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland scores 112.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 107-96 on Dec. 3, with Mitchell scoring 34 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is averaging 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

ADVERTISEMENT

Darius Garland is shooting 46.4% and averaging 21.7 points for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 6-4, averaging 114.9 points, 44.6 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 114.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (hamstring), Kevon Harris: out (elbow).

Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro: out (knee), Jarrett Allen: day to day (groin), Dylan Windler: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .