Cavs’ Mitchell misses second straight game with sore leg

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game for the Cleveland Cavaliers with a sore right lower leg Saturday night.

Mitchell, averaging 29.0 points in his first season with Cleveland, was unavailable game against Oklahoma City. He sat out a 106-95 loss to Sacramento a night earlier.

The Cavaliers are 11-0 at home with Mitchell in the lineup and 0-2 when he doesn’t play. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff did not offer additional details about when he might return to action.

Mitchell was acquired from Utah in a major offseason trade that saw Cleveland send Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton to the Jazz, in addition to three first-round draft picks. He scored a season-high 43 points against the Lakers on Dec. 6.

