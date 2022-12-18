Mitchell and the Cavaliers host the Jazz

Utah Jazz (17-15, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (20-11, third in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Utah Jazz. Mitchell is currently eighth in the NBA scoring 29.5 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 14-2 in home games. Cleveland ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 33.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 7.3.

The Jazz are 6-10 on the road. Utah ranks fifth in the Western Conference shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is averaging 20.8 points and eight assists for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 22.3 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Jazz. Malik Beasley is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 105.6 points, 41.2 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.6 points per game.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 117.4 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points.

INJURIES:

Jazz: Collin Sexton: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .