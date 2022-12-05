Cleveland hosts Los Angeles after Davis’ 55-point performance

Los Angeles Lakers (10-12, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (15-9, third in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Cleveland Cavaliers after Anthony Davis scored 55 points in the Lakers’ 130-119 win against the Washington Wizards.

The Cavaliers have gone 10-1 in home games. Cleveland is eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 43.1 rebounds. Jarrett Allen leads the Cavaliers with 10.8 boards.

The Lakers are 4-6 on the road. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference with 57.4 points per game in the paint led by Davis averaging 18.1.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 114-100 on Nov. 6, with Donovan Mitchell scoring 33 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is shooting 48.6% and averaging 28.4 points for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 26.0 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 106.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.1 points per game.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 122.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (back), Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (back), LeBron James: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .