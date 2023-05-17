Guardians look to stop 3-game road slide, play the White Sox

Cleveland Guardians (19-22, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (15-28, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Peyton Battenfield (0-4, 4.45 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); White Sox: Mike Clevinger (2-3, 4.79 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : White Sox -113, Guardians -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians hit the road against the Chicago White Sox looking to end a three-game road slide.

Chicago is 15-28 overall and 8-12 in home games. The White Sox have gone 9-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cleveland is 19-22 overall and 10-10 on the road. The Guardians have a 10-17 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 30 RBI while hitting .242 for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 14-for-34 with four doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has eight doubles, a triple and a home run for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 13-for-40 with two doubles and two triples over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by one run

Guardians: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Elvis Andrus: 10-Day IL (oblique), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (appendix), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness)

Guardians: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (leg), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .