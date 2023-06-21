Athletics aim to end losing streak in game against the Guardians
Oakland Athletics (19-56, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (34-38, second in the AL Central)
Cleveland; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (0-0, 3.48 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (0-0)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -179, Athletics +153; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics look to end their six-game skid with a win over the Cleveland Guardians.
Cleveland has a 17-17 record at home and a 34-38 record overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.86 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.
Oakland has a 19-56 record overall and a 10-27 record in road games. The Athletics have a 10-18 record in games when they record at least eight hits.
Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Guardians have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has a .283 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 13 doubles and eight home runs. Jose Ramirez is 18-for-45 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.
Esteury Ruiz has 18 doubles, a triple and a home run for the Athletics. Aledmys Diaz is 11-for-31 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .286 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by one run
Athletics: 4-6, .206 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored by seven runs
INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)
Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
