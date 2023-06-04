Twins face the Guardians leading series 2-1

Cleveland Guardians (26-32, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (31-28, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (0-0); Twins: Joe Ryan (7-2, 2.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Twins -168, Guardians +142; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, leading the series 2-1.

Minnesota is 31-28 overall and 18-13 at home. Twins hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Cleveland has a 14-17 record in road games and a 26-32 record overall. The Guardians have gone 13-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 RBI while hitting .207 for the Twins. Donovan Solano is 11-for-29 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has a .265 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 16 doubles, two triples and six home runs. Josh Naylor is 13-for-34 with a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Guardians: 5-5, .272 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Twins: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (foot), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (ribs), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (pneumonia), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Amed Rosario: day-to-day (knee), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .