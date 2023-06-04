Twins face the Guardians leading series 2-1
Cleveland Guardians (26-32, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (31-28, first in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (0-0); Twins: Joe Ryan (7-2, 2.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -168, Guardians +142; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, leading the series 2-1.
Minnesota is 31-28 overall and 18-13 at home. Twins hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.
Cleveland has a 14-17 record in road games and a 26-32 record overall. The Guardians have gone 13-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.
The teams match up Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 RBI while hitting .207 for the Twins. Donovan Solano is 11-for-29 with three doubles over the last 10 games.
Las Vegas ballpark pitch revives debate over public funding for sports stadiums
Aaron Judge stars as New York Yankees beat Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3
Sandercock leads Florida State past Washington 3-1, into Women's College World Series semifinals
Will Brennan's rare homer against Sonny Gray gives Guardians a 4-2 win over Twins
Jose Ramirez has a .265 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 16 doubles, two triples and six home runs. Josh Naylor is 13-for-34 with a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs
Guardians: 5-5, .272 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by one run
INJURIES: Twins: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (foot), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (ribs), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (pneumonia), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Guardians: Amed Rosario: day-to-day (knee), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.