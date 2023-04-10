Yankees visit the Guardians to begin 3-game series

New York Yankees (6-3) vs. Cleveland Guardians (6-4)

Cleveland; Monday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (0-0); Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Guardians -147, Yankees +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the New York Yankees on Monday to open a three-game series.

Cleveland went 92-70 overall and 46-35 in home games last season. The Guardians scored 4.3 runs per game in the 2022 season while allowing 3.9.

New York had a 99-63 record overall and a 42-39 record in road games last season. The Yankees averaged 8.1 hits per game last season and totaled 254 home runs.

INJURIES: Guardians: Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

___

