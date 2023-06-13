AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Padres start 3-game series at home against the Guardians

By The Associated PressJune 13, 2023 GMT

Cleveland Guardians (31-34, second in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (31-34, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (2-1, 3.05 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (3-2, 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -168, Guardians +143; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

San Diego is 31-34 overall and 15-18 at home. The Padres have gone 15-26 in games when they have given up a home run.

Cleveland is 31-34 overall and 15-17 in road games. The Guardians are 17-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .272 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 11 doubles and 12 home runs. Manny Machado is 11-for-37 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

MLB

  • Yastrzemski, Bailey HRs, Conforto's 4 hits power Giants past Cardinals 11-3

  • Renfroe's HR keys three-run sixth, Angels beat Rangers 7-3 for third straight

  • Correa's 2-run HR for Twins caps 4-run 9th vs. Brewers closer Williams

  • White Sox closer Liam Hendriks to get PRP injection in right elbow

    • Jose Ramirez has 18 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs while hitting .278 for the Guardians. Will Brennan is 15-for-40 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .268 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

    Guardians: 6-4, .285 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

    INJURIES: Padres: Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Nelson Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

    Guardians: Andres Gimenez: day-to-day (leg), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.