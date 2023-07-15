Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Cleveland Guardians place right-hander Shane Bieber on 15-day injured list with forearm irritation

 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians placed right-hander Shane Bieber on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with forearm irritation.

Manager Terry Francona said Bieber’s scheduled Saturday visit to see Keith Meister, the Texas Rangers orthopedist who sees athletes from across the country, was pushed back to Sunday.

“We don’t have any more information today than we did yesterday,” Francona said. “It just seems it’s the right thing to do, and I think ‘Biebs’ agrees with that.

"We owe that to him. This kid goes out there and does it the way you're supposed to."

Francona said by backdating the beginning of the IL period, the 28-year-old two-time All-Star could be back in 11 days.

Bieber is 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA, 0-3 in his last five outings. His 19 total starts are tied for the major league lead entering Saturday’s play.

Bieber is making $10.01 million and is unsigned beyond this season. He has been the subject of trade speculation ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline.

The Guardians are already down two starters because of injuries. Cal Quantrill is on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation, and Triston McKenzie is on the 60-day IL with a right elbow sprain. McKenzie has made only two starts this season.

Bieber’s next start was scheduled for Monday at Pittsburgh. Francona said that will probably become a bullpen game.

Right-hander Michael Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to fill Bieber’s spot on the active roster.

