$5M bail for alleged getaway driver in mass shooting outside Cleveland bar

FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
FILE - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley walks across the field before an NFL wild-card football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. Barkley and the Giants failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by the Monday, July 17, 2023, deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running back with the option of playing for the tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
Saquon Barkley’s franchise tag deadline
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
U.S. News

$5M bail for alleged getaway driver in mass shooting outside Cleveland bar

 
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — A second man charged in a recent downtown Cleveland mass shooting that left nine people wounded was ordered held on $5 million bail during a court hearing Monday where prosecutors said a third man was with the two suspects when the attack occurred.

Kevin Del Valle-Salaman, 24, of Lorain, did not speak during his initial court appearance, which was conducted via video conference. It wasn’t clear if he has retained a lawyer who could comment.

Prosecutors said Del Valle-Salaman drove the alleged shooter, Jaylon Jennings, 25, of Lorain, and another man from Lorain to the downtown Warehouse District in Cleveland prior to the July 9 shooting, then fled with them afterward. Del Valle-Salaman and the other man stayed in the vehicle while Jennings got out and started shooting, authorities said.

Other news
This Tuesday, July 11, 2023, booking image provided by Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department shows Jaylon Jennings. Police said Jennings, a suspect in an early morning shooting in a nightclub area of downtown Cleveland over the weekend that sent nine people to the hospital, has been arrested. (Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department via AP)
Evidence seized from home of man charged in Cleveland shooting that wounded 9
Authorities have seized evidence from the home of a man charged in a downtown Cleveland mass shooting over the weekend that wounded nine people.
Nine shot in downtown Cleveland, one man seriously wounded as police search for suspect
Authorities say an early morning shooting in a nightclub area of downtown Cleveland sent nine people to the hospital, but no fatalities were reported.
In this booking photo provided by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department, is Kristel Candelario, 31, of Cleveland, Ohio. Prosecutors in Ohio have announced murder charges against a woman in the death of her 16-month-old daughter, who authorities allege was left alone for 10 days while she went on vacation. (Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department via AP)
Ohio mom charged in death of toddler left alone for 10 days, prosecutors say
Prosecutors in Ohio have announced murder charges against a woman in the death of her 16-month-old daughter.
FILE - Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. Perrion Winfrey had a misdemeanor assault charge against him dropped in Texas after he completed a pretrial diversion program. The 22-year-old Winfrey was arrested in April after he allegedly caused “bodily injury” during an argument with a woman he was dating. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File)
Browns’ Winfrey has assault charged dismissed after he completed diversion program
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey had a misdemeanor assault charge against him dropped in Texas after he completed a pretrial diversion program.

Del Valle-Salaman was arrested Saturday and faces nine counts of complicity to commit murder. Jennings, who faces nine counts of attempted murder and various weapons charges, was arrested July 11 and remains jailed on a $9 million bond. He initially was represented by a court-appointed lawyer, but it wasn’t clear Monday if he had since retained his own attorney.

It also wasn’t clear Monday if the third man played any role in the shooting or will face any charges.

Cleveland police Chief Wayne Drummond has said Jennings opened fire on a group of people who were standing outside a bar in the Warehouse District shortly before the clubs there were closing.

Seven men and two women between the ages of 23 to 38 were struck. One man’s wounds were serious, but none of the victims’ injuries are considered life-threatening, authorities said.

According to court documents, the attack occurred after Jennings saw several people inside one of the bars and retrieved a firearm from the trunk of the vehicle driven by Del Valle-Salaman, which was in a parking lot across the street. He then fired into the crowd despite police officers being nearby, authorities said.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.