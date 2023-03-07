AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Cleveland St women win 1st Horizon League tourney since 2010

    March 7, 2023 GMT

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gabriella Smith made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Brittni Moore had 14 points and 10 rebounds and No. 2 seed Cleveland State beat top-seeded Green Bay 73-61 on Tuesday to claim its first Horizon League Tournament championship since 2010.

    Cleveland State (30-4), which played in its second straight tournament championship game, will make the program’s third appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Vikings snapped a two-game losing streak against Green Bay this season after falling 82-65 on Jan. 14 and 64-49 on Feb. 23.

    Deja Williams had a personal 7-0 run to put Cleveland State ahead for good with 6:15 left in the second quarter. The Vikings led 34-28 at halftime and Destiny Leo sank a contested 3-pointer just before the third-quarter buzzer to extend the lead to 49-39.

    Cleveland State scored the opening 11 points of the fourth quarter for a 21-point lead. Green Bay rallied late after making seven straight field goals, but Cleveland State maintained a double-digit advantage throughout the fourth quarter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This has been a five-year journey, we’ve been here four times and we’ve had a lot of hard days,” Cleveland State coach Chris Kielsmeier said. “We never stopped believing. When the moment comes, you gotta be at your best and boy we fight tonight. What a together group.”

    Women's college basketball

  • The AP Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll

  • Joens sets Big 12 mark, Iowa St women top Texas Tech 72-56

  • At New Mexico St, a meltdown that runs beyond basketball

  • Balanced MTSU women cruise past North Texas 66-45

    • Leo, the league’s player of the year, scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half for Cleveland State. Williams finished with 10 points and Smith made her first four 3-point attempts before finishing 5 of 7.

    Green Bay struggled from 3-point range for most of the game, starting 4 of 28 before two late makes to finish at 19% from distance.

    Natalie McNeal secured her second double-double of the season with 18 points, 13 rebounds and six steals for the Phoenix. Sydney Levy went 3 for 10 from 3-point range and finished with nine points.

    Green Bay (27-5) was attempting to capture its 20th Horizon League Tournament title and the first since the 2018.

    ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.