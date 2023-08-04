Bark beetles are eating through Germany’s Harz forest. Climate change is making matters worse

FILE - A farmer drops rice crop while working in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, on June 6, 2023. Global prices for food commodities like rice and vegetable oil have risen for the first time in months after Russia pulled out of a wartime agreement allowing Ukraine to ship grain to the world and India restricted some of its rice exports, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)
Food prices rise after Russia ends grain deal
FILE - Andrew Tate gives a thumbs up upon exiting the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, on July 6, 2023. Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, won an appeal on Friday Aug. 4, 2023 to be released from house arrest and will instead be put under judicial control measures, his spokesperson said. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)
Andrew Tate released from house arrest
United States' Rose Lavelle, center, talks with a referee after receiving a yellow card during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup: US will faces a familiar foe
A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Mega Millions players have another chance
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince Carter during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 5, 2010. A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Former first-round NBA draft pick is sentenced
Climate

Bark beetles are eating through Germany’s Harz forest. Climate change is making matters worse

A steam train travels through the Harz mountains where the trees are destroyed by the bark beetle and drought, near Schierke, Germany, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

A steam train travels through the Harz mountains where the trees are destroyed by the bark beetle and drought, near Schierke, Germany, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

By MATTHIAS SCHRADER and DANA BELTAJI
 
Share

CLAUSTHAL-ZELLERFELD, Germany (AP) — Nestled in the spruce trees in the Harz mountains of northern Germany is a bark-eating pest not much bigger than a sesame seed.

Known as “book printers” for the lines they eat into the bark that fan out from a single spine resembling words on a page, these eight-toothed beetles have always been part of the local forest. Officials expect the bugs to typically kill a few spruces each summer as they find suitable trees to lay their eggs — they burrow into the tree’s cambium, or growing layer, hampering it from getting the nutrients it needs to survive.

But the tiny insects have been causing outsized devastation to the forests in recent years, with officials grappling to get the pests under control before the spruce population is entirely decimated. Two-thirds of the spruce in the region have already been destroyed, said Alexander Ahrenhold from the Lower Saxony state forestry office, and as human-caused climate change makes the region drier and the trees more favorable homes for the beetles’ larvae, forest conservationists are preparing for the worst.

Ranger Marion Petrik holds spruce bark beetles during a bark beetle monitoring at the Lower-Saxony state forests in a forest of the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The tiny insects have been causing outsized devastation to the forests in recent years, with officials grappling to get the pests under control before the spruce population is entirely decimated. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Ranger Marion Petrik holds spruce bark beetles during a bark beetle monitoring at the Lower-Saxony state forests in a forest of the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Employees cut a tree infested with bark beetles in a forest of Lower-Saxony state forests at the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Employees cut a tree infested with bark beetles in a forest of Lower-Saxony state forests at the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Burrows created by spruce bark beetles course across the inner side of bark pulled from an infested spruce tree in a forest in Lower-Saxony state forests at the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Burrows created by spruce bark beetles course across the inner side of bark pulled from an infested spruce tree in a forest in Lower-Saxony state forests at the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Dead trees stand in Lower-Saxony state forests at the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Dead trees stand in Lower-Saxony state forests at the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

“Since 2018, we’ve had extremely dry summers and high temperatures, so almost all trees have had problems,” said Ahrenhold. Spruce trees in particular need a lot of water so having less of it weakens their defenses, and they’re not able to produce their natural tree resin repellent, he said.

As the planet warms, longer droughts are becoming more common around the world, with hotter temperatures also drying up moisture in soil and plants.

read more from climate and environment
Horseshoe crabs spawn at Reeds Beach in Cape May Court House, N.J., Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The biomedical industry is adopting new standards to protect the sea animal that is a linchpin of the production of vital medicines. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Blue blood from horseshoe crabs is needed for medicine, but a declining bird relies on crabs to eat
In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
South Florida waters hit hot tub level and may have set world record for warmest seawater
Solar panels are mounted on poles above a hops field near Au in der Hallertau, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Solar panels atop crops has been gaining traction in recent years as incentives and demand for clean energy skyrocket. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Hops for beer flourish under solar panels. They’re not the only crop thriving in the shade.

And even though the beetles tend to target weakened trees, in dry years the population can reproduce so much “that the beetles were even able to attack healthy spruce in large numbers,” he said. “In some regions there are now no more spruces.”

Experts say there’s no easy solution, but forest managers work to remove trees that might be susceptible to beetles as early as possible and use pesticides where they’re needed.

Spruce bark beetles lie in a trap during bark beetle monitoring by employees of Lower-Saxony state forests, in a forest of the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Spruce bark beetles lie in a trap during bark beetle monitoring by employees of Lower-Saxony state forests, in a forest of the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

A car passes dead trees in Lower-Saxony state forests at the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

A car passes dead trees in Lower-Saxony state forests at the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Michael Müller, the Chair of Forest Protection at the Technical University in Dresden, said there are “very strict requirements for the use of pesticides” which can be very effective in getting rid of the bugs, although the chemicals are sometimes frowned upon for their potentially harmful environmental side effects.

“It’s of course preferable to take the raw wood out of the forest and send it for recycling or to store it in non-endangered areas outside the forest,” he said, but noted that requires a separate logistical operation. On trees that are still standing, he said, it’s not really possible to remove the beetles.

Müller added that forest conservation measures can “sometimes take decades from being implemented to taking effect” and other factors, like storms and drought, and other species, such as game and mice that can also hamper plant growth, are potentially more damaging to the forest in the long run than the bark beetle.

Dead trees stand in Lower-Saxony state forests at the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Dead trees stand in Lower-Saxony state forests at the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Media officer Michael Rudolph shows burrows created by bark beetles at the inner side of bark pulled from an infested spruce tree in a forest in Lower-Saxony state forests at the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Media officer Michael Rudolph shows burrows created by bark beetles at the inner side of bark pulled from an infested spruce tree in a forest in Lower-Saxony state forests at the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Forest contractor Heiner Schulte removes a felled tree infested with bark beetles in a forest of Lower-Saxony state forests at the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Forest contractor Heiner Schulte removes a felled tree infested with bark beetles in a forest of Lower-Saxony state forests at the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Spruce trees felled due to infestation by spruce bark beetles lie in the Lower-Saxony state forests at the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Spruce trees felled due to infestation by spruce bark beetles lie in the Lower-Saxony state forests at the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

But he said that conservation efforts are limited by external factors, like the changing climate. “After all, we can’t irrigate the forests,” he said.

In the longer term, mixing other tree species into the forest could be a solution, Ahrenhold said. “It makes sense to plant other conifers that can cope better with these conditions, especially on south-facing slopes and on very dry soil,” he said.

Dead trees stand in Lower-Saxony state forests at the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Dead trees stand in Lower-Saxony state forests at the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Marion Petrik, a forest ranger of Lower-Saxony state forests, checks a trap used to monitor European spruce bark beetles in a forest at the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Marion Petrik, a forest ranger of Lower-Saxony state forests, checks a trap used to monitor European spruce bark beetles in a forest at the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Dead trees stand in Lower-Saxony state forests at the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Dead trees stand in Lower-Saxony state forests at the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Spruce trees felled due to infestation by spruce bark beetles lie in the Lower-Saxony state forests at the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Spruce trees felled due to infestation by spruce bark beetles lie in the Lower-Saxony state forests at the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Spruce trees felled due to infestation by spruce bark beetles lie in the Lower-Saxony state forests at the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Spruce trees felled due to infestation by spruce bark beetles lie in the Lower-Saxony state forests at the Harz mountains near Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.