Climate

CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today

Palestinians enjoy the day on the beach in the Mediterranean Sea during a heat wave in Gaza City, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Palestinians enjoy the day on the beach in the Mediterranean Sea during a heat wave in Gaza City, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By The Associated Press
 
As a heat wave grips parts of the world, Associated Press photographer Fatima Shbair captured Palestinians enjoying a day at the beach on the Mediterranean Sea in Gaza City. A boy is tossed in the air as a camel is walked on the beach.

Additional evacuations were needed as fires raged Monday on the Greek island of Rhodes and tore past defenses, fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves.

Over the weekend, several people were missing after intense thunderstorms dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Canada’s Atlantic-coast province of Nova Scotia, causing flash flooding, road washouts and power outages.

Other news
Flames burn a hill on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Monday, July 24, 2023. A weeklong wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes has torn past defenses, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires rage elsewhere in the country fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
New evacuations ordered in Greece as high winds and heat fuel wildfires
A weeklong wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes has torn past defenses, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires rage elsewhere in the country fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves.
CORRECTS LOCATION TO HYDERABAD NOT KARACHI AND BYLINE TO PERVEZ MASIH Motorcyclists and cars drive through a flooded road caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)
Landslides block key roads in northern Pakistan, as the death toll from monthlong rains rises to 133
Officials say landslides triggered by torrential rains have blocked several key roads in northern Pakistan, stranding tourists and disrupting traffic.
Tourists cool off at a fountain as they visit Rome, Saturday, July 22, 2023. An intense heat wave has reached Italy, bringing temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius in many cities across the country. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today
Extreme weather has forced people to flee their homes in Greece and China. Wildfires raged in Greece for a sixth day amid high temperatures and dry conditions, requiring the evacuation of some 19,000 people from the island of Rhodes.
In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, rescuers evacuate a resident following a flood in a village in eastern China's Zhejiang province on Sunday, July 23, 2023. Floods caused by heavy rain hit eastern China, leaving at least five dead and three missing while over 1,500 people were evacuated, state media reported on Sunday. (CCTV via AP)
Flooding and a landslide in eastern China leave 5 dead and 3 missing
Five people have died and three are missing after heavy rains caused flooding and a landslide in eastern China.

Here’s what’s happening related to extreme weather and the climate right now:

— The death of an older Arizona woman when her electricity was cut during a heat spell five years ago spurred changes in shutoff rules. But advocates say more could be done to help prevent more deaths like that of Stephanie Pullman, who who owed $51 on her electricity bill, Associated Press writer Anita Snow reports.

— Greta Thunberg, who inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change, appeared in court Monday on a charge of disobeying police at a protest in southern Sweden last month.

—Officials say landslides triggered by torrential rains have blocked several key roads in northern Pakistan, stranding tourists and disrupting traffic. Authorities say the death toll from weather-related incidents since June 24 has risen to 133 across the country.

—Some activists are sounding an alarm over the environmental impacts of the wrecking ball-sized buoys on the Rio Grande causing changes to the landscape.

—Search teams in Pennsylvania were focusing on one underwater area Sunday as they try to find a 9-month-old boy swept away in a flash flood.

QUOTABLE:

“Nobody should be dying because of a job they have,” United Mine Workers of America President Cecil Roberts said while talking about premature deaths of thousands from pneumoconiosis, or “ black lung.”

___

