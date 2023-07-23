Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Climate

CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today

Tourists cool off at a fountain as they visit Rome, Saturday, July 22, 2023. An intense heat wave has reached Italy, bringing temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius in many cities across the country. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

An intense heat wave has reached Italy, bringing temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in many cities across the country. Associated Press photographer Andrew Medichini captured tourists cooling off at a fountain. Many could be seen filling water bottles and waving fans amid crowds.

Wildfires raged in Greece for a sixth day amid high temperatures and dry conditions, requiring the evacuation of some 19,000 people from the island of Rhodes.

Massive floods swept through a village in the Fuyang district of eastern China’s city of Hangzhou on Saturday, leaving at least five people dead and three missing. More than 1,500 residents were evacuated, state media reported.

Nicholas Hartnett, owner of Pure Power Solar, carries a panel as he and Brian Hoeppner, right, install a solar array on the roof of a home in Frankfort, Ky., Monday, July 17, 2023. Since passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, it has boosted the U.S. transition to renewable energy, accelerated green domestic manufacturing, and made it more affordable for consumers to make climate-friendly purchases, such as installing solar panels on their roofs. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
One year old, US climate law is already turbocharging clean energy technology
Excessive heat continues to bear down on sections of the United States, a reminder of the impetus for the The Inflation Reduction Act, the significant climate legislation that turns one year old on August 16.
Hun Manet, center, of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), son of Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen, also army chief, walks outside a polling station together with his wife, Pich Chanmony, right, before voting at a polling station in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. Hun Sen has suggested he will hand off the premiership during the upcoming five-year term to his oldest son, Hun Manet, perhaps as early as the first month after the elections. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Cambodian leader’s son, a West Point grad, set to take reins of power — but will he bring change?
Hun Sen has been Cambodia’s autocratic prime minister for nearly four decades, during which the opposition has been stifled and the country has moved closer to China.
FILE - J-10 jet fighters perform in formation to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army Air Force in Beijing, China, Nov. 15, 2009. China sent dozens of warplanes, including fighter jets and bombers, toward Taiwan, the island's Defense Ministry said Saturday, July 22, 2023, marking a forceful display days before the democracy plans to hold military exercises aimed at defending itself against a possible invasion.(AP Photo/File)
As Taiwan prepares for anti-invasion exercises, China sends dozens of warplanes toward the island
China sent dozens of warplanes, including fighter jets and bombers, toward Taiwan, marking a forceful display.
The UN Security Council meets to discuss the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine, Friday, July 21, 2023, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Russia comes under pressure at UN to avoid global food crisis and revive Ukrainian grain shipments
Russia came under pressure at the United Nations Security Council from its ally China and developing countries as well as Western nations to avert a global food crisis and quickly revive Ukrainian grain shipments.

In western India, hundreds of rescuers searched for a fourth day for people still missing after heavy monsoon rains triggered a massive landslide that killed at least 27, an official said Sunday.

— Sick of hearing about heat records? From the hottest June on record to early July’s searing global average temperatures, Associated Press science writer Seth Borenstein looks at what recent extreme temperature figures tell us about our warming world.

— Temperatures on both sides of U.S.-Mexico border reached blistering highs this week. A volunteer with the Brown Bag Coalition met up with people who are homeless and particularly vulnerable to the heat in the city of Calexico, where it got up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 degrees Celsius). See the photos by AP photographer Gregory Bull, who spent time documenting life at the border as people found little relief from the scorching sun.

— A year after the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act, America’s most significant response to climate change, it has boosted the U.S. transition to renewable energy, Isabella O’Malley and Michael Phillis report. It accelerated green domestic manufacturing and made it more affordable for consumers to make climate-friendly purchases, such as installing solar panels on their roofs.

—The weather in Phoenix is so hot that cameras stop working, cellphones glitch and no amount of water or Gatorade can keep you going. AP photographer Matt York was surprised to learn after 23 years of experience working in these conditions, he was suffering from heat exhaustion.

“The right to exercise our vote freely is stronger than the heat,” Rosa Maria Valladolid-Prieto, 79, said in Barcelona as Spain held an early general election. On the tail of a month of heat waves, temperatures were expected to average above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) and to rise between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius above normal in many parts of Spain on Sunday. Authorities distributed fans at many polling stations.

